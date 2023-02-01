Read full article on original website
Pope Francis pleads for peace as he meets South Sudanese people displaced by war
Pope Francis called for peace on Saturday as he met a group of several hundred South Sudanese people internally displaced by war at an event in the country's capital Juba.
China protests after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon
China has expressed its "strong dissatisfaction and protest" against Washington's decision to shoot down its balloon, accusing it of "overreacting" and "seriously violating international practice."
BBC
What's happening in Parliament next week?
It's a week of routine, although important, legislating in Westminster - but listen out for the backbeat. There's the personal, the rumblings around Dominic Raab and the aftershocks of Nadhim Zahawi's departure from government; the high political, with a possible but politically delicate agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol in prospect; and, in the slightly deeper undergrowth, a Budget taking shape.
Vox
The labor strikes in Britain are years in the making
Ellen Ioanes covers breaking and general assignment news as the weekend reporter at Vox. She previously worked at Business Insider covering the military and global conflicts. British workers have hit a breaking point, with half a million people including nurses, railway workers, and teachers striking Wednesday for wages that match the pace of inflation and the actual value of their labor. Though the UK’s cost of living crisis has affected most sectors of society, it’s only the latest of a cascading series of problems for the country’s workers.
UK to probe whether 1998 Omagh bomb could have been stopped
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government said Thursday it will hold a public inquiry into whether the deadliest bombing in Northern Ireland’s decades of violence could have been prevented. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced a judge-led independent probe of the 1998 car bombing in the town of...
ABC News
Dutch slavery exhibition to open at UN headquarters
THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- A landmark exhibition on slavery in the Dutch colonial era that was first staged at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum is going on display at the United Nations in New York. The show, titled “Slavery. Ten True Stories of Dutch Colonial Slavery,” will open in the the U.N. headquarters'...
American volunteer aid worker killed in Bakhmut while helping Ukrainian civilians
An American volunteer aid worker, Pete Reed, was killed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Thursday while aiding civilians, according to a statement from Global Response Medicine, the humanitarian aid group he founded.
'Frank' talks on Myanmar dominate ASEAN foreign ministers meeting
JAKARTA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The conflict in Myanmar dominated the year's first meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in Jakarta on Friday, with Indonesia's top diplomat saying that member states had "frank" discussions on the issue.
Opinion: Suspected spy balloon shows how diplomacy can go way off course
On May 1, 1960, an American pilot, Francis Gary Powers, took off from a military airbase in Peshawar, Pakistan, in a top-secret U-2 spy plane to fly 3,000 miles across the Soviet Union, and take high resolution photos of military facilities.
Chile wildfires leave at least 22 people dead, officials say
At least 22 people have died in connection with widespread forest fires in south-central Chile, according to government officials.
Traumatized and afraid, Jenin residents are still reeling from Israeli raid
Mohammed Abu al-Hayja was sleeping alongside his wife and two young daughters last month when loud gunfire woke them up. Minutes later, Israeli soldiers rammed down his door and burst through his apartment.
CNN
