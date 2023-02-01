What does the president have to do with republicans and democrats in the House who’s job it is to decide whether to raise the debt limit? The president has no power to control government spending. This is just republicans trying to deflect attention from their failures to get anything done. Republicans should be talking to the democrats in the House and not the president who is not a member and cannot force the members of the House to do anything. Republicans just trying to blame democrats for republicans failure.
Dusty Johnson sounds like a big cry baby that is only interested in attacking Biden instead of looking for solutions.
I watched that interview and I had to laugh when Sciuto told this pompous putz "do you think that I am going to tell CNN what we are working on?"
Related
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
Matt Gaetz says he will resign from Congress if Democrats help elect 'moderate Republican'
Manchin says it's a 'mistake' for White House to want Democrats to address debt ceiling without GOP
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Ex-RNC chief brutally fact-checks MTG — and offers blunt advice: "Stop with the stupid"
White House prepares to drop debt ceiling hammer to smash new GOP majority
Santos came after ex-GOP congressman on Twitter. See his response
‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials
Democrats name Schiff and Swalwell to Intelligence panel despite McCarthy's threats
Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’
86 House Democrats voted against a GOP-proposed resolution 'denouncing the horrors of socialism'
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At Risk
AOC could potentially become the second-highest ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee: report
GOP Rep. Andy Biggs announces articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without fiscal reforms
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Jim Jordan Says He Doesn't Understand Why Democrats Don't Want to Help Him
Trump raises nightmare scenario for GOP as he lashes out at potential primary foes
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 82