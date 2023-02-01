ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
classiccountry1070.com

Permit denied for events center in southern Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County commissioners have voted to deny a conditional use permit for a proposed events center in the southern part of the county. Local business owner Gift Uloho wanted to develop a property at 87th Street South and Hydraulic. He said the facility would be for weddings and other events, and they would be limited to 200 people. Uloho said he would not allow outdoor events such as concerts. The permit application was protested by almost 63 percent of the residents surrounding the property. Several of them went to commissioners to say that the center would be out of character for the rural residential area, and there would be noise problems from the center that would be a nuisance.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

United Way of Reno County Reaches Campaign Goal

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The United Way of Reno County announced this week that they have met their 2022-23 campaign goal. United Way Officials announced Tuesday, the final day of the campaign, that it had raised $1.2 million in this year’s campaign, which will support programs of 27 agencies serving Reno County.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Local woman injured when struck by car in central Salina

A pedestrian was injured when she was struck by a car in central Salina Thursday afternoon. Jeffrey Herzog, 66, of Salina, was westbound on E. Crawford Street in a 2012 Honda Accord, when he attempted to turn left onto S. Fourth Street and struck Tihomina Green, 40, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

What’s New in Butler County?

A new express auto maintenance business is coming to Andover this month. Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a express oil change franchise that started in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2016. The business focuses on quality auto care in a fast paced and customer friendly environment and is one of the fastest growing franchises in the country.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Thief steals pickup's catalytic converter at clinic during daytime

A catalytic converter was stolen from a pickup while the vehicle was parked at a central Salina clinic Thursday. A 63-year-old Salina woman told police that her 2017 Chevrolet Colorado was parked at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street, from 7:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Thursday. When she drove away, she noticed that the pickup was extremely loud and then discovered that someone had cut the catalytic converter from the pickup, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
foxkansas.com

Wichita delivery driver fired for racist comment

A Wichita FedEx driver lost her job after a viral video of a delivery stop. The video has more than 3 million views and shows a heated exchange between the FedEx driver and a customer. But according to the driver's apology, there's more to the situation than the video shows.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Stolen mortuary SUV recovered near downtown Salina

An SUV stolen from an east Salina mortuary in late January was recovered Thursday in another part of the city. Officers were sent to Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Avenue, for the report of a vehicle burglary in progress. A witness reported seeing a man looking inside a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Woodrow wins twice at Angus show

An Emporia teenager brought home two top prizes at a recent livestock show in Hutchinson. Cooper Woodrow had the Bred-and-owned Senior Heifer Calf Champion at the Kansas Angus Futurity Junior Show. He displayed “Miss Blackbird 146.”
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 3

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Behling, Zachariah Martin; 32; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

City says scorecard calls are scam

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson says someone is claiming they are selling advertising on the Carey Park Golf Course score cards in order to get credit card information over the phone. This is a scam. Please, never give out your CC or any personal information over the...
HUTCHINSON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy