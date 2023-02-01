Read full article on original website
Wichita Fire units respond to overnight downtown fire
The call came in around 3 a.m. Saturday, from a two-story duplex in the 900 block of N. Broadway. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes but two apartments are unlivable.
City of Wichita rolls out system for residents to receive boil water advisory alerts
The City of Wichita is rolling out a better way for residents can find out if there is a boil water advisory in the area.
classiccountry1070.com
Permit denied for events center in southern Sedgwick County
Sedgwick County commissioners have voted to deny a conditional use permit for a proposed events center in the southern part of the county. Local business owner Gift Uloho wanted to develop a property at 87th Street South and Hydraulic. He said the facility would be for weddings and other events, and they would be limited to 200 people. Uloho said he would not allow outdoor events such as concerts. The permit application was protested by almost 63 percent of the residents surrounding the property. Several of them went to commissioners to say that the center would be out of character for the rural residential area, and there would be noise problems from the center that would be a nuisance.
foxkansas.com
Sedgwick County asks for no tampering with west Wichita traffic study
Sedgwick County is asking drivers to avoid doing anything that could taint the results of its study of an intersection west of Wichita. Engineers are studying the traffic patterns at 167th west and 25th Street north after public complaints over safety. FOX Kansas News reporter Jackson Overstreet shows us why...
adastraradio.com
United Way of Reno County Reaches Campaign Goal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The United Way of Reno County announced this week that they have met their 2022-23 campaign goal. United Way Officials announced Tuesday, the final day of the campaign, that it had raised $1.2 million in this year’s campaign, which will support programs of 27 agencies serving Reno County.
Wichita may get diverging diamond interchanges on K-96
Wichita drivers may travel through a newer type of interchange on Kansas Highway 96 in the future.
Crews battle fire at Wichita duplex with ‘excessive storage’
The Wichita Fire Department battled a duplex fire with "excessive storage conditions" near Seneca and McCormick Street.
Local woman injured when struck by car in central Salina
A pedestrian was injured when she was struck by a car in central Salina Thursday afternoon. Jeffrey Herzog, 66, of Salina, was westbound on E. Crawford Street in a 2012 Honda Accord, when he attempted to turn left onto S. Fourth Street and struck Tihomina Green, 40, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Celeste Racette, founder of Save Century II, enters race for Wichita mayor
Racette promised supporters gathered for her announcement that she would be a watchdog of city finances.
S.T.E.A.M. Stations at Hutchinson Public Library Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Public Library will be holding a S.T.E.A.M. Stations event for kids on Feb. 7. There will be multiple S.T.E.A.M stations with a number of different activities for kids to engage in. “Kids and parents are welcome to come through or they can kind of...
KAKE TV
The WPD says the shots heard by firefighters Saturday morning were fireworks
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police are working to determine who fired shots and why near downtown early Saturday morning. Shots were heard in the area of 8th and Broadway and they were heard very close to the area of where firefighters were on scene monitoring an early-morning fire. Around...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
A new express auto maintenance business is coming to Andover this month. Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a express oil change franchise that started in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in 2016. The business focuses on quality auto care in a fast paced and customer friendly environment and is one of the fastest growing franchises in the country.
Thief steals pickup's catalytic converter at clinic during daytime
A catalytic converter was stolen from a pickup while the vehicle was parked at a central Salina clinic Thursday. A 63-year-old Salina woman told police that her 2017 Chevrolet Colorado was parked at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street, from 7:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Thursday. When she drove away, she noticed that the pickup was extremely loud and then discovered that someone had cut the catalytic converter from the pickup, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Wichita permanently closes American Indian museum parking lot to protect water supply
The city wants to hear feedback on a proposal that would replace a sledding hill next to the museum with a new parking lot.
foxkansas.com
Wichita delivery driver fired for racist comment
A Wichita FedEx driver lost her job after a viral video of a delivery stop. The video has more than 3 million views and shows a heated exchange between the FedEx driver and a customer. But according to the driver's apology, there's more to the situation than the video shows.
Stolen mortuary SUV recovered near downtown Salina
An SUV stolen from an east Salina mortuary in late January was recovered Thursday in another part of the city. Officers were sent to Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Avenue, for the report of a vehicle burglary in progress. A witness reported seeing a man looking inside a blue Suzuki Grand Vitara, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Emporia gazette.com
Woodrow wins twice at Angus show
An Emporia teenager brought home two top prizes at a recent livestock show in Hutchinson. Cooper Woodrow had the Bred-and-owned Senior Heifer Calf Champion at the Kansas Angus Futurity Junior Show. He displayed “Miss Blackbird 146.”
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Behling, Zachariah Martin; 32; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
Trailer and contents saved after truck fire extinguished north of Wichita
A trailer and its contents were saved after a truck fire was extinguished in Park City Wednesday afternoon.
City says scorecard calls are scam
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson says someone is claiming they are selling advertising on the Carey Park Golf Course score cards in order to get credit card information over the phone. This is a scam. Please, never give out your CC or any personal information over the...
