Black History Month events in Southern California
Here's a list of Black History Month events in Southern California by date. Share your celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!Official Bob Marley One Love Experience Jan. 27- April 23 Ovation Hollywood 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028 Celebrate one of the world's most beloved and unifying musical and cultural figures! In the Official Bob Marley One Love Experience-the only one of its kind-you'll venture through an exhibition full of different elements from the global icon's multi-faceted life. feverup.com Soul 2023: Producing To Power In The 21st Century Feb. 1 Wallis Annenberg Hall 3630 Watt Way, Los Angeles "Producing to Power" (P2P) refers to filmmakers, media, and platform executives; producers and showrunners; and digital and social media creators telling their authentic stories from the margins to advocate for social issues. eventbrite.com Christian McBride's The Movement Revisited: A Musical Portrait Of Four Icons Feb. 2 The Soraya 18111 Nordhoff Street, Los Angeles "Producing to Power" (P2P) refers to filmmakers, media, and platform executives; producers and showrunners; and digital and social media creators telling their authentic stories from the margins to advocate for social issues. thesoraya.org Regeneration Summit: A Celebration Of Black Cinema Feb. 3-5 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 6067 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles Take part in film-inspired activities including film screenings, hands-on workshops, and captivating talks. academymuseum.org James Baldwin On Film: A Tribute Feb. 4-25 Los Feliz Theater 1822 North Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles American thinker, writer and activist, James Baldwin and his commitment to art, expression and justice both in the U.S. and abroad are shown in this recently restored shorts program. americancinematheque.com Special Guest Lora King, Rodney King's Daughter & 'Voices Of A Movement' Premiere Feb. 7 Wallis Annenberg Hall 3630 Watt Way, Los Angeles Join the USC Charlotta Bass Journalism & Justice Lab for the Voices of a Movement series with special guest Lora King. annenberg.usc.edu Pan African Film & Arts Festival Feb. 9-20 Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza 3650 W Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Los Angeles The 31st annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival features filmmakers, artists, and unique craftspeople from over 40 countries and six continents to Los Angeles annually, to showcase their pivotal work and talent. paff.org TEC Leimert Presents: TEC.nique - The Art and Science of Virtual Productions Feb. 11 Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza - Second Floor 3650 W Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Los Angeles Join TEC Leimert in providing guidance, technique tips, inspirational stories to get involved in the emerging art of production. resiliencystudio.com Rhythms of the Village Band Feb. 11 Boston Court Pasadena 70 N Mentor Ave, Pasadena Led by Baba Onochie Chukwurah who traveled to America on tour with Fela Kuti in 1969, Rhythms of the Village will perform an exciting evening of Nigerian Highlife Fusion music bostoncourtpasadena.org Black Hollywood Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments Feb. 13 Malik Books 3650 West Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Ste 245, Los Angeles Black-owned, independent bookstore Malik Books and Pan African Film Festival join forces to present an evening of Black History, bringing the love of reading to the celebrated festival with a panel discussion and book signing featuring celebrity photographer Carell Augustus, author of "Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments." eventbrite.com Bet On Black : The Good News About Being Black In America Feb. 15 Malik Books 3650 West Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Ste 245, Los Angeles BET On BLACK: The Good News About Being Black in America Today with Actress, Media Personality and Author Eboni K Williams. eventbrite.com Body Language: Film Screening and Panel Discussion Feb. 15 Virtual Screening Join for a special screening and panel discussion of BODY LANGUAGE, where bodv image is explored through the lens of African American same-gender-loving men. eventbrite.com Black Prophetic Fire: An Evening of Philosophy, Politics, and Culture with Dr. Cornel West Feb. 16 Virtual Event Dr. Cornel West will join CalEndow Live on February 16 for a special Black History Month program moderated by Dr. Robert K. Ross, President and CEO of The California Endowment. Dr. West will share memories of his upbringing in Sacramento and describe how the lessons he learned at Shiloh Baptist Church shaped his values and philosophy of life. bostoncourtpasadena.org L.A. South Black Business Expo Feb. 16 Earvin Magic Johnson Rec Area, 12645 Wadsworth Ave, Los Angeles The Black Business Expo is one of the largest trade shows for Black-owned, women-owned, and underserved entrepreneurs in South Los Angeles County. eventbrite.com Jazz & The Black Experience Feb. 16 Skirball Cultural Center 2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Los Angeles. feverup.com Afro-Atlantic Histories Feb. 17 Los Angeles County Museum of Art 5905 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles Afro-Atlantic Histories charts the transatlantic slave trade and its legacies in the African diaspora. lacma.org If you know a great Black History Month event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!
