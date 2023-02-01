Here's a list of Black History Month events in Southern California by date. Share your celebrations with #abc7eyewitness!

Jan. 27- April 23

Ovation Hollywood

6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028

Celebrate one of the world's most beloved and unifying musical and cultural figures! In the Official Bob Marley One Love Experience-the only one of its kind-you'll venture through an exhibition full of different elements from the global icon's multi-faceted life.

Feb. 1

Wallis Annenberg Hall

3630 Watt Way, Los Angeles

"Producing to Power" (P2P) refers to filmmakers, media, and platform executives; producers and showrunners; and digital and social media creators telling their authentic stories from the margins to advocate for social issues.

Feb. 2

The Soraya

18111 Nordhoff Street, Los Angeles

"Producing to Power" (P2P) refers to filmmakers, media, and platform executives; producers and showrunners; and digital and social media creators telling their authentic stories from the margins to advocate for social issues.

Feb. 3-5

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles

Take part in film-inspired activities including film screenings, hands-on workshops, and captivating talks.

Feb. 4-25

Los Feliz Theater

1822 North Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles

American thinker, writer and activist, James Baldwin and his commitment to art, expression and justice both in the U.S. and abroad are shown in this recently restored shorts program.

Feb. 7

Wallis Annenberg Hall

3630 Watt Way, Los Angeles

Join the USC Charlotta Bass Journalism & Justice Lab for the Voices of a Movement series with special guest Lora King.

Feb. 9-20

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

3650 W Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Los Angeles

The 31st annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival features filmmakers, artists, and unique craftspeople from over 40 countries and six continents to Los Angeles annually, to showcase their pivotal work and talent.

Feb. 11

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza - Second Floor

3650 W Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Los Angeles

Join TEC Leimert in providing guidance, technique tips, inspirational stories to get involved in the emerging art of production.

Feb. 11

Boston Court Pasadena

70 N Mentor Ave, Pasadena

Led by Baba Onochie Chukwurah who traveled to America on tour with Fela Kuti in 1969, Rhythms of the Village will perform an exciting evening of Nigerian Highlife Fusion music

Feb. 13

Malik Books

3650 West Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Ste 245, Los Angeles

Black-owned, independent bookstore Malik Books and Pan African Film Festival join forces to present an evening of Black History, bringing the love of reading to the celebrated festival with a panel discussion and book signing featuring celebrity photographer Carell Augustus, author of "Black Hollywood: Reimagining Iconic Movie Moments."

Feb. 15

Malik Books

3650 West Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Ste 245, Los Angeles

BET On BLACK: The Good News About Being Black in America Today with Actress, Media Personality and Author Eboni K Williams.

Feb. 15

Virtual Screening

Join for a special screening and panel discussion of BODY LANGUAGE, where bodv image is explored through the lens of African American same-gender-loving men.

Feb. 16

Virtual Event

Dr. Cornel West will join CalEndow Live on February 16 for a special Black History Month program moderated by Dr. Robert K. Ross, President and CEO of The California Endowment. Dr. West will share memories of his upbringing in Sacramento and describe how the lessons he learned at Shiloh Baptist Church shaped his values and philosophy of life.

Feb. 16

Earvin Magic Johnson Rec Area, 12645 Wadsworth Ave, Los Angeles

The Black Business Expo is one of the largest trade shows for Black-owned, women-owned, and underserved entrepreneurs in South Los Angeles County.

Feb. 16

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Los Angeles.

Feb. 17

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles

Afro-Atlantic Histories charts the transatlantic slave trade and its legacies in the African diaspora.

If you know a great Black History Month event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!