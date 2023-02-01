Asbury Park plans events in observance of Black History Month

ASBURY PARK, NJ — In observance of Black History Month which takes place each February, events are planned throughout the city honoring and celebrating African American history and culture.

Black History Month has been observed in the United States since 1976 to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of Black people and to honor the generations of African Americans who struggled against adversity to build their individual lives, families and communities.

At city hall, which is located at One Municipal Plaza and open to the public on Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be a photography display of prominent African American figures.

It will contain 30 photos on easels throughout the main common areas of the building stating who each person is and highlighting their individual accomplishments.

The Asbury Park Senior Center, which is located at 1201 Springwood Ave. Suite 102 on the second floor, will be hosting its 10th annual National African American Read-In on Monday, February 6 at 10 a.m.

The National African American Read-in is a groundbreaking effort to encourage communities to read together, centering around African American books and authors.

It was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month.

Asbury Park residents ages 60 and over are encouraged to call 732-988-5252 to register in advance. There will be reading, refreshments and music.

The Asbury Park Public Library, located at 500 First Ave., is presenting a Black History movie matinee on Thursday, February 9 at 2 p.m.

The film that will be shown is titled “Hidden Figures” and will showcase the story of the African American women who helped NASA with the Space Program.

No prior registration is required to attend.



