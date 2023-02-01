Longtime Fond du Lac businessman, entrepreneur, and professional philanthropist Donald Jones has died. He was 79. Jones is known to Fond du Lac area residents as the former owner of a radio station (KFIZ) and founder of a cable television company serving hundreds of thousands of customers in the midwest. Jones also mentored young entrepreneurs and invested in several new companies. Two years ago he was the keynote speaker at the Leadership Fond du Lac annual completion ceremony. Jones said he was proud of the young community leaders who are “stepping up to make Fond du Lac a better place to live and work.” His business life was detailed in a Harvard Business School case study that became part of the school’s curriculum. In Fond du Lac Jones donated to many causes and organizations including the Blue Line Family Ice Center and property for the new Fond du Lac High School. Longtime friend and former business partner Steve Peterson will be a guest on AM 1170s Between the Lines program with WFDL news director Greg Stensland at 9:30am Monday.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO