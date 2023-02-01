ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horicon, WI

Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
tourcounsel.com

East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin

East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
GREEN BAY, WI
dodgecountypionier.com

Aspiring for Happiness, Mayville Business Offers Path

Aspiring for Happiness, Mayville Business Offers Path Aspirations Studio in Mayville offers modern and ancient wellness solutions to life’s complicated problems MITCHELL BRADLEY KELLER EDITOR For Jamie Gourlie-Wescott (formerly Jamie Recklau), every individual’s pursuit of happiness and wellness is distinctive. For some, simple changes to routine and habit create positive dividends.
MAYVILLE, WI
milb.com

Lake Winnebago Shantymen Arrive as Alternate Identity

GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have pushed the boundaries of their identity in celebrations of Wisconsin industry and heritage. Now, the Rattlers – the team that brought you Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Los Cascabeles – and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders unveil their Lake Winnebago Shantymen identity in conjunction with spearing season in the state of Wisconsin.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Drexel to build massive facility in village of Kewaskum

KEWASKUM — Drexel Building Supply is coming to Kewaskum, as the village will move forward with a tax incremental finance district while the company plans a new building of more than 200,000 square feet. Drexel and the village announced the development this week. “We saw an opportunity to go...
KEWASKUM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town: TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh

(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live broadcasted live to start Our Town 2023 with a great spot all year round – TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh. Kristin and Mary spoke with us with...
OSHKOSH, WI
thedacare.org

ThedaCare Chair Welcomes Three New Members to Board of Trustees

Three community leaders will soon join the ThedaCare Board of Trustees, the governing body for the local, not-for-profit health care organization. Alan Loux, John Pfeifer and Dr. Steven Price have been recently elected to the Board, announced Jim Kotek, Chair of the ThedaCare Board of Trustees and President and CEO of Menasha Corporation.
wisportsheroics.com

Badgers Receive Crystal Ball for Fantastic 2024 WI Recruit

The Wisconsin Badgers football team recently received a crystal ball prediction from 247 Sports. Evan Flood announced a crystal ball projection for a recruit from Green Bay who has been quite overlooked. Perhaps Wisconsin will move quickly to secure their great in-state talent before other schools join in. The Badgers...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals

MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Wolf management in Wisconsin: Listening session and public comment opportunities

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced they will hold a virtual public listening session on their newly proposed wolf management plan on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Interested parties can view the proposed plan and see more information about the planning process in advance of the session at: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/wildlifehabitat/wolfmanagementplan.
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

2-4-23 fdl business legend dies

Longtime Fond du Lac businessman, entrepreneur, and professional philanthropist Donald Jones has died. He was 79. Jones is known to Fond du Lac area residents as the former owner of a radio station (KFIZ) and founder of a cable television company serving hundreds of thousands of customers in the midwest. Jones also mentored young entrepreneurs and invested in several new companies. Two years ago he was the keynote speaker at the Leadership Fond du Lac annual completion ceremony. Jones said he was proud of the young community leaders who are “stepping up to make Fond du Lac a better place to live and work.” His business life was detailed in a Harvard Business School case study that became part of the school’s curriculum. In Fond du Lac Jones donated to many causes and organizations including the Blue Line Family Ice Center and property for the new Fond du Lac High School. Longtime friend and former business partner Steve Peterson will be a guest on AM 1170s Between the Lines program with WFDL news director Greg Stensland at 9:30am Monday.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Regal Ware announces new vice president of information technology

KEWASKUM — Regal Ware announced this week that Thomas Pentek has been named their new vice president of information technology. According to the release, Pentek will bring over 20 years of experience in diversified global business management, technology implementation and infrastructure and cyber security expertise to Regal Ware. “I...
KEWASKUM, WI

