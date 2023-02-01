Read full article on original website
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In Wisconsin
Hy-Vee, a well-known grocery store chain, is planning to open two new locations in Wisconsin on February 7th. Despite the closure of many retailers, Hy-Vee is still expanding and reimagining its grocery store concept with new digital kiosks, mobile payment options, and self-checkout options.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
tourcounsel.com
East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin
East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week
A growing grocery store chain is set to open at least two new supermarket locations in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more about when and where. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be opening two new grocery store locations in Wisconsin, according to local sources.
dodgecountypionier.com
Aspiring for Happiness, Mayville Business Offers Path
Aspiring for Happiness, Mayville Business Offers Path Aspirations Studio in Mayville offers modern and ancient wellness solutions to life’s complicated problems MITCHELL BRADLEY KELLER EDITOR For Jamie Gourlie-Wescott (formerly Jamie Recklau), every individual’s pursuit of happiness and wellness is distinctive. For some, simple changes to routine and habit create positive dividends.
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
milb.com
Lake Winnebago Shantymen Arrive as Alternate Identity
GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have pushed the boundaries of their identity in celebrations of Wisconsin industry and heritage. Now, the Rattlers – the team that brought you Udder Tuggers, Brats, and Los Cascabeles – and the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders unveil their Lake Winnebago Shantymen identity in conjunction with spearing season in the state of Wisconsin.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Town of Erin Group files Notice of Intent to Sue vs. Washington Co. regarding proposed wetland development
February 3, 2023 – Town of Erin, Wi – Neighbors in the Town of Erin have spoken out aggressively against a proposal by Washington County to put a concrete slab with a trailer on a wetland at the intersection of CTH K and CTH E to potentially house a violent sex offender.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Drexel to build massive facility in village of Kewaskum
KEWASKUM — Drexel Building Supply is coming to Kewaskum, as the village will move forward with a tax incremental finance district while the company plans a new building of more than 200,000 square feet. Drexel and the village announced the development this week. “We saw an opportunity to go...
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town: TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live broadcasted live to start Our Town 2023 with a great spot all year round – TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh. Kristin and Mary spoke with us with...
This Historic Restaurant in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you are in the mood for great food in a classy setting, this historic restaurant in Wisconsin should be on your list of places to eat.
thedacare.org
ThedaCare Chair Welcomes Three New Members to Board of Trustees
Three community leaders will soon join the ThedaCare Board of Trustees, the governing body for the local, not-for-profit health care organization. Alan Loux, John Pfeifer and Dr. Steven Price have been recently elected to the Board, announced Jim Kotek, Chair of the ThedaCare Board of Trustees and President and CEO of Menasha Corporation.
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers Receive Crystal Ball for Fantastic 2024 WI Recruit
The Wisconsin Badgers football team recently received a crystal ball prediction from 247 Sports. Evan Flood announced a crystal ball projection for a recruit from Green Bay who has been quite overlooked. Perhaps Wisconsin will move quickly to secure their great in-state talent before other schools join in. The Badgers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals
MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
merrillfotonews.com
Wolf management in Wisconsin: Listening session and public comment opportunities
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced they will hold a virtual public listening session on their newly proposed wolf management plan on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Interested parties can view the proposed plan and see more information about the planning process in advance of the session at: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/wildlifehabitat/wolfmanagementplan.
WNCY
Less than Ideal Ice Conditions Ahead of Lake Winnebago Weekend Fisheree
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WTAQ-WLUK) — Hopes are high for many people heading outdoors for some fun on the ice this weekend. The recent cold snap comes as good news, but is it enough to make up for a warm start to the season?. In nearly 50 years of plowing, ice...
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT revokes 18 wholesale dealer licenses after failing to follow protocol in Wisconsin
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses for 18 dealers in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all 18 wholesale dealers are located in Columbia County and failed to properly follow administrative requirements. DMV’s...
radioplusinfo.com
2-4-23 fdl business legend dies
Longtime Fond du Lac businessman, entrepreneur, and professional philanthropist Donald Jones has died. He was 79. Jones is known to Fond du Lac area residents as the former owner of a radio station (KFIZ) and founder of a cable television company serving hundreds of thousands of customers in the midwest. Jones also mentored young entrepreneurs and invested in several new companies. Two years ago he was the keynote speaker at the Leadership Fond du Lac annual completion ceremony. Jones said he was proud of the young community leaders who are “stepping up to make Fond du Lac a better place to live and work.” His business life was detailed in a Harvard Business School case study that became part of the school’s curriculum. In Fond du Lac Jones donated to many causes and organizations including the Blue Line Family Ice Center and property for the new Fond du Lac High School. Longtime friend and former business partner Steve Peterson will be a guest on AM 1170s Between the Lines program with WFDL news director Greg Stensland at 9:30am Monday.
Wisconsin P.A. Announcer Let Fans Have It At High School Basketball Game
We have all heard stories about how referees are few and far between these days because they are sick and tired of the abuse they get from fans, coaches, and players. If you are a professional referee that is different but at a high school level sometimes it is strictly on a volunteer basis or for very little pay.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Regal Ware announces new vice president of information technology
KEWASKUM — Regal Ware announced this week that Thomas Pentek has been named their new vice president of information technology. According to the release, Pentek will bring over 20 years of experience in diversified global business management, technology implementation and infrastructure and cyber security expertise to Regal Ware. “I...
