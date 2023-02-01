Read full article on original website
You can watch a live mermaid swim at Discovery World this weekend 🧜♀️
You can watch a live mermaid swim at Discovery World this weekend! Yes, you read that right. Mermaid Echo will return to the Reiman Aquarium Tank on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals
MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
Natalie's Everyday Heroes: Second Hand Purrs gives sick cats a second chance at life
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Cat owners are likely familiar with the virus called "FIP", or Feline Infectious Periontitis. It's a version of the Coronavirus that is usually fatal in cats. It's hard to detect and there is no FDA approved cure. But a small shelter in Milwaukee is on the...
Beer, coffee, and savory food at Cool City Brewing Company in Two Rivers
(WFRV) – Choose from coffee or beer and throw in samplers like mac and cheese or a variety of cheese curds. Local 5 Live takes flight at Cool City Brewing Company where the extensive sharable menu will have you spending all day there. Cool City Brewing Company is located...
Aspiring for Happiness, Mayville Business Offers Path
Aspiring for Happiness, Mayville Business Offers Path Aspirations Studio in Mayville offers modern and ancient wellness solutions to life’s complicated problems MITCHELL BRADLEY KELLER EDITOR For Jamie Gourlie-Wescott (formerly Jamie Recklau), every individual’s pursuit of happiness and wellness is distinctive. For some, simple changes to routine and habit create positive dividends.
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar
A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
2-4-23 fdl business legend dies
Longtime Fond du Lac businessman, entrepreneur, and professional philanthropist Donald Jones has died. He was 79. Jones is known to Fond du Lac area residents as the former owner of a radio station (KFIZ) and founder of a cable television company serving hundreds of thousands of customers in the midwest. Jones also mentored young entrepreneurs and invested in several new companies. Two years ago he was the keynote speaker at the Leadership Fond du Lac annual completion ceremony. Jones said he was proud of the young community leaders who are “stepping up to make Fond du Lac a better place to live and work.” His business life was detailed in a Harvard Business School case study that became part of the school’s curriculum. In Fond du Lac Jones donated to many causes and organizations including the Blue Line Family Ice Center and property for the new Fond du Lac High School. Longtime friend and former business partner Steve Peterson will be a guest on AM 1170s Between the Lines program with WFDL news director Greg Stensland at 9:30am Monday.
Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive begins Feb. 12
(WLUK) -- An annual collection drive that has been Making A Difference for Northeast Wisconsin begins soon. The Family Radio Networks is holding its 31st annual Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive from Feb. 12-March 5. Supplies collected are donated to 100 crisis agencies in 19 Wisconsin communities. Items needed...
Police report: Braising Pan fire ‘not believed to be a criminal act,’ case closed
The investigation into a fire at the Braising Pan restaurant in West Bend on Sept. 29 has been closed, according to a police report of the incident. “At this time, the fire is not believed to be a criminal act. As such, this case is closed,” West Bend Police Detective Jacob A. Chihak wrote in a report. The police report regarding the fire was obtained through an open records request submitted by the Express News.
Sheboygan woman embezzled $100K from employer, prosecutors say
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - A Sheboygan woman is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from her former employer, the Sheboygan County Home Builders Association, over the course of more than five years. Prosecutors say Krisi Kaiser, 42, blamed it on a dead man. According to a criminal complaint, Kaiser admitted...
Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
Extra COVID FoodShare benefits sunset March 1
More than 700,000 people rely on food stamps across the state, which includes 230,000 according to the Hunger Task Force. They are about to see a huge slash in benefits.
Concern Over Wisconsin Rent Assistance Program Ending
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) When January ended, so did opportunities to receive rent and utility assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Since its inception in 2021, the program paid out more than a half-billion dollar, going toward everything from rent to water and utility bills. The executive director of Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Amber Duddy tells WKOW-TV in Madison the initiative made a difference for a lot of renters.
Janesville man kicked Waukesha County K-9 'devil dog:' complaint
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A Janesville man suspected of being under the influence of meth is accused of injuring a Waukesha County K-9 officer after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lisbon on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Luke Spry, 31, faces one count of shoving police/fire animals, causing injury; one...
High-speed pursuit covers 15 miles in Fond du Lac County, driver posed as his brother
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A pursuit through Fond du Lac County that included a tire deflation device, wrong-way driving, and significant damage to a squad car ended after roughly 15 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a traffic stop...
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in Sheboygan County, three year ban effective immediately
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a second wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Sheboygan County. The deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Lyndon and was a four to five year old doe taken during the 2022...
Manitowoc Woman Sentenced in Fentanyl Deliver Case
A Manitowoc woman has been sentenced in a drug bust in August of last year. 30-year-old Tessie A. Wells was before Judge Mark Rohrer recently where she was ordered to spend two and a half years in prison, which will be followed by four years of extended supervision. She was...
