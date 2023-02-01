ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low bond revoked after violation for man accused of shooting pregnant woman

By Kiara Hay
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
A man who was out on bond for attempted murder at a Detroit gas station allegedly committed another crime over the weekend, according to police.

Torrion Hudson, the man accused of shooting a young woman at a Detroit gas station, walked free with a GPS tether following another emergency bond hearing held on Friday morning.

After violating the conditions of Friday's bond agreement, Hudson was once again in court Wednesday for another emergency bond hearing.

Hudson's actions were called "egregious" by 36th District Court Judge Patricia Jefferson who revoked his bond and remanded him into custody at the Wayne County Jail.

Hudson is currently charged with armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

Wednesday’s emergency bond motion was granted by the court after the defendant was arrested on new allegations of a domestic violence assault. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has not yet received a warrant request stemming from Hudson's weekend arrest.

His next court date is on April 10 for a competency hearing before Judge Jefferson.

Hudson was able to post bail on Jan. 13 after his bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000. He was initially released without a tether .

Keta Moore says getting the news has her at a breaking point. Hudson is accused of choking, robbing and shooting Moore's daughter Kyla in the neck.

"I have been strong for so long trying to help my daughter heal," Moore said.

But that strength is growing shaky and her spirits are despondent after learning that the stranger who violently shot her daughter in the neck in late December is back in police custody for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend over the weekend.

"My daughter almost died-and just to find out this woman, the condition she is in, this could have been avoided. I am upset," Moore said.

22-year-old Torrion Hudson is accused of attempting to shoot his girlfriend, according to her aunt Patrice Young.

"I was getting off work-the police had called me and said that he had jumped on her and he shot the house with other witnesses in there 3 to 5 times," she said.

The fear for one of his victims who has now undergone four lung surgeries multiplied.

"I am always mad. And then I am having flashbacks on top of that. Then, letting him out, made it worse," Moore said.

But Hudson is back behind bars for allegedly violently attacking another pregnant girlfriend. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office held an emergency bond hearing Wednesday morning, which is now pushed to the afternoon, to argue that Hudson's bond should be revoked.

"You're violent and I knew, I knew what he was capable of," Moore said. "He shows who he is."

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

