Norwalk, OH

Flyer Excellence Lunch

By Norwalk Reflector staff
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago

NORWALK — Forty-three junior high and high school students who received special tokens from school staff and Principal Mike Gocsik acknowledging their positive behaviors throughout our school community attended a "Flyer Excellence Lunch" Tuesday morning in the high school library.

These behaviors vary but are based on students exhibiting behaviors consistent with the school's Flyer Creed. Through their choices and behavior, they represent to the fullest extent, what it means to be a Flyer.

This is an ongoing activity and there will be another lunch for a new group of recipients at the end of the school year.

Gocsik was there to speak to the students and thank them for their hard work. It was just one of many activities planned for Catholic Schools Week.

"All of these students were recognized for different things ... being exemplary Flyers and representing what it means to be a Flyer," Gocsik said. "Recognize the best of the best and doing the things we expect."

