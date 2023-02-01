ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mane Land

Walkout and Goal Celebration Songs for Orlando City Players

A recent conversation on The Mane Land PawedCast got me thinking about what songs could be used as either introduction music, chants, or goal celebrations for various Orlando City players. This is the type of stuff that my brain inevitably gravitates to time and time again. As with so many...
