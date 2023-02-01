ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

International Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jeni’s Ice Cream is gearing up for its seventh annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day gathering, officially bringing the celebration back to scoop shops in a big way with a flavor drop, freebies, giveaways, and more. The party takes place on international Ice Cream for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Buy your tickets in advance for the Charlotte BrewFest

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the Eventbrite page for the Charlotte BrewFest, you can celebrate National Beer Day at Charlotte's signature beer festival, which is coming up on April 1st!. E﻿njoy unlimited sampling of beer made by 25+ national, regional, and local craft breweries. There will be a vast...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar to open in University

Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar, a Chicago-based restaurant chain, is set to open its first Charlotte location on Friday, Feb. 3, starting with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Guests will be served until 2 a.m., according to one of the restaurant’s Instagram posts. Eliot Mosby, owner of the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location

I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Tips on better recycling habits in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a recent survey, 80% of Charlotteans consider themselves an expert or ‘good’ at recycling -- that's 7% higher than the national average. But we do make mistakes from time to time. So, why not make better recycling habits a resolution for 2023?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

QC Happenings: 7 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Enjoy a break from the rain this weekend with markets, live music and more in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Enjoy a cozy night under the stars at Camp North End during the Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series, every Friday from now until March 31. This weekend's showing is of Groundhog Day. Find more information here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Home to North Carolina’s Best Breakfast Sandwich

Are you a fan of breakfast sandwiches? I know some people feel like a breakfast sandwich can change the way they tackle a day. Personally, the only breakfast sandwich I am big on is grilled cheese. I know, very basic of me. But, breakfast in general can be very important. It truly kick-starts your day and helps you be able to better navigate the day. From fast food spots to bagel shops and coffee shops, you can find a good breakfast sandwich. But, where are the best?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The personal shopper program is back at SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you would like the experience of working with your own personal stylist, Suzanne Libfraind is your girl! Personal shopping at SouthPark Mall with Suzanne is back after a long break due to COVID. You will work together to find your personal style as she shows...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Will Charlotte See Snow This Winter?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stop me if you’ve heard this before, Piedmont snow-lovers: Another week with no snow. After the snowiest January the Charlotte area has seen in over a decade just last year, we’ve completely whiffed on the white stuff this time around. Some are mourning the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

“Queen of Hearts” gala full of heart

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 11th annual Heart 2 Heart Foundations Queen of Hearts gala a red sparkly success full of fun, and no surprise, heart. Tega Cay Fire Chief Glyn Hasty sharing with the crowd a bit of his experience going through the Saving the Saviors program. He hopes to encourage his firefighters to also take care of their heart health.
TEGA CAY, SC
WCNC

4 ways to save on groceries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you experience sticker shock every time you go to the grocery store, there's a good reason. Groceries continue to cost more than they did last year as inflation drives up prices on everyday essentials. The latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy