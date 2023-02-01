Read full article on original website
kiss951.com
The Date Night TikTok Trend You Can Play Right Here In Charlotte
Looking for a fun way to shake up your old date night routine? TikTok is here to help. According to Apartment Therapy, a new trend on the platform has people turning a trip to Trader Joe’s into an easy, cheap and most importantly, fun date night. And since we...
WCNC
International Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is tomorrow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jeni’s Ice Cream is gearing up for its seventh annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day gathering, officially bringing the celebration back to scoop shops in a big way with a flavor drop, freebies, giveaways, and more. The party takes place on international Ice Cream for...
kiss951.com
Charlotte Area Walmart’s Selling Breakup Bear For Valentine’s Day
Walmart is making breaking up a little more bearable this Valentine’s Day. The Sun says the retail giant is selling a plush bear with a pretty clear message. It sings and dances to NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye!” While holding a broken heart and wearing a shirt that reads “Bye Bye!”
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet in South Carolina You Must Try
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. In South Carolina, a Mexican buffet is somewhat of a rarity. So, if Mexican cuisine is your favorite listen up. You're definitely going to want to check out this amazing all-you-can-eat buffet in Lancaster.
WCNC
Buy your tickets in advance for the Charlotte BrewFest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the Eventbrite page for the Charlotte BrewFest, you can celebrate National Beer Day at Charlotte's signature beer festival, which is coming up on April 1st!. Enjoy unlimited sampling of beer made by 25+ national, regional, and local craft breweries. There will be a vast...
Cheesecake Factory to open in Birkdale Village during 2023
According to a spokesperson, The Cheesecake Factory announced it would open a new location in Birkdale Village during the second half of 2023.
qcitymetro.com
Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar to open in University
Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar, a Chicago-based restaurant chain, is set to open its first Charlotte location on Friday, Feb. 3, starting with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Guests will be served until 2 a.m., according to one of the restaurant’s Instagram posts. Eliot Mosby, owner of the...
kiss951.com
Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location
I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
Tips on better recycling habits in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a recent survey, 80% of Charlotteans consider themselves an expert or ‘good’ at recycling -- that's 7% higher than the national average. But we do make mistakes from time to time. So, why not make better recycling habits a resolution for 2023?
York County Animal Shelter puts the ‘ex’ in excrement for Valentine’s Day fundraiser
The York County Animal Shelter uses those sweet furry faces this Valentine's Day to help lovers get revenge.
QC Happenings: 7 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Enjoy a break from the rain this weekend with markets, live music and more in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Enjoy a cozy night under the stars at Camp North End during the Be Kind, Rewind: 90s Movie Series, every Friday from now until March 31. This weekend's showing is of Groundhog Day. Find more information here.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Home to North Carolina’s Best Breakfast Sandwich
Are you a fan of breakfast sandwiches? I know some people feel like a breakfast sandwich can change the way they tackle a day. Personally, the only breakfast sandwich I am big on is grilled cheese. I know, very basic of me. But, breakfast in general can be very important. It truly kick-starts your day and helps you be able to better navigate the day. From fast food spots to bagel shops and coffee shops, you can find a good breakfast sandwich. But, where are the best?
WCNC
The personal shopper program is back at SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you would like the experience of working with your own personal stylist, Suzanne Libfraind is your girl! Personal shopping at SouthPark Mall with Suzanne is back after a long break due to COVID. You will work together to find your personal style as she shows...
Servant’s Heart Community Boutique Chosen As Top Thrift Store In Charlotte
MINT HILL, NC – Situated on Lawyers Road just outside of Mint Hill’s downtown corridor is one of the best thrift shops you’ll find in the greater Charlotte area: Servant’s Heart Community Boutique. In September of 2022, Owner and Executive Director Kim Rhodarmer was thrilled to...
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - Whether you're looking for a delicious, homemade rib or a great brisket, North Carolina has various options for your barbeque craving. From Greenville's B's BBQ to the Shelburne-based Red Bridges BBQ Lodge, a North Carolina barbecue joint is sure to please.
2 North Carolina Restaurants Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2023
Yelp released its annual list of the best places to eat, including two restaurants in North Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
Will Charlotte See Snow This Winter?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Stop me if you’ve heard this before, Piedmont snow-lovers: Another week with no snow. After the snowiest January the Charlotte area has seen in over a decade just last year, we’ve completely whiffed on the white stuff this time around. Some are mourning the...
WBTV
‘I couldn’t go on living like that’: WBTV reporter shares his personal weight-loss journey
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re new to Charlotte or have been watching WBTV for years, there’s been a presence on our news team that has remained the same. Our reporter Ron Lee has been telling stories spanning from Charlotte to the mountains for more than two decades. Now though, we’re changing it up a bit. Ron has his own story to share.
cn2.com
“Queen of Hearts” gala full of heart
ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 11th annual Heart 2 Heart Foundations Queen of Hearts gala a red sparkly success full of fun, and no surprise, heart. Tega Cay Fire Chief Glyn Hasty sharing with the crowd a bit of his experience going through the Saving the Saviors program. He hopes to encourage his firefighters to also take care of their heart health.
WCNC
4 ways to save on groceries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you experience sticker shock every time you go to the grocery store, there's a good reason. Groceries continue to cost more than they did last year as inflation drives up prices on everyday essentials. The latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows...
