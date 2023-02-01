Read full article on original website
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa Tease New Music After all-Nighter in the Studio
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are re-sparking their synergy -- the 420 warriors are feeling good about their finished product after a long night in the studio. Both rappers posted pics inside Snoop's compound ... J's were blazing, naturally, and their IG captions also hinted they were working on a sequel to their 2012 stoner flick "Mac & Devin Go to High School."
Bill Maher Adds 10 Hilarious Grammy Award Categories
The Grammys show promises to be endless, what with 91 categories, and now Bill Maher has exacerbated the problem by adding 10 categories to the list, and they're f***ing hysterical. The 'Real Time' host mused about some of the actual categories, like Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games, and Best...
Lil Pump Gets $25,000 Mouth Makeover with New Teeth
65th Grammys Seating Arrangement, Here's Who's Sitting Next to Who
We now know who'll be sitting next to who at the 65th Grammy Awards this weekend -- and while some of the pairings are no-brainers, others are a little more ... interesting. CBS and the Recording Academy just dropped photos/video of the seating arrangement for Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in DTLA ... and it seems showrunners both tried to mix it up, while also playing it safe at the same time.
E-40 Donates $100K Grambling State, Honored With ‘Earl Stevens’ Studio
Drake Presents Award to Lil Wayne, Pokes Fun at Ed Sheeran
Steve-O Bracing for Bam Margera's Death, Has Tried Everything for Sobriety
Steve-O says Bam Margera has yet again fallen off the wagon -- which leaves him with no choice but to accept that his old friend might turn up dead one of these days. As you know, Bam's been on the road with his 'Jackass' costar ... opening for Steve-O on the first leg of his comedy tour. Bam even brought his son Phoenix onstage with him at one of the stops. All seemed to be well -- that is, until Bam posted a shocking caption this week that spurred a hard truth from Steve.
DJ Drama Says Lil Uzi Vert Replaced Meek Mill As Eagles' Anthem Rapper
DJ Drama says Meek Mill’s classic "Dreams & Nightmares" has run its course as the Philadelphia Eagles team anthem, because everyone is rocking with Lil Uzi Vert!!!. We caught Mr. Thanksgiving at LAX, where he was giving Uzi partial credit for the Eagles crushing NFC championship victory ... due to the eclectic Philly rapper walking the team out to his eardrum-popping "Just Wanna Rock" record.
