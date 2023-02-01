It is possible to unearth latent abilities in the most unlikely of settings. Take 12ayo, a musician from East Los Angeles who has family in Mexico and El Salvador. Until a serendipitous meeting at a barbershop, music was never on his radar. Something about 12ayo stood out to his barber, who prompted the question of whether or whether he had ever explored a career in music. Twelve year old 12ayo was interested enough to give music a shot despite his complete lack of knowledge in the field. With the help of YouTube tutorials, he quickly learned the fundamentals of music production and soon after released his debut single, “Muevelo.”

EAST LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO