Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
From Barber Shop to Stage: 12ayo’s Surprising Journey to Music Stardom
It is possible to unearth latent abilities in the most unlikely of settings. Take 12ayo, a musician from East Los Angeles who has family in Mexico and El Salvador. Until a serendipitous meeting at a barbershop, music was never on his radar. Something about 12ayo stood out to his barber, who prompted the question of whether or whether he had ever explored a career in music. Twelve year old 12ayo was interested enough to give music a shot despite his complete lack of knowledge in the field. With the help of YouTube tutorials, he quickly learned the fundamentals of music production and soon after released his debut single, “Muevelo.”
Villains announce the release of their heart-wrenching single “Sorry for You”
Villains are excited to announce the release of their second single, “Sorry for You,” available on all streaming platforms. The song “Sorry for You” is about a relationship built on fear that never entirely grows to its full potential. It’s about an underlying attraction to someone toxic and realizing you must let go of a love that is tearing you apart.
The X Factor’s NICK VOSS Collaborates with Nathan Walters for New Romantic Pop Single ‘Whatever You Want’
The music industry is one of the most challenging to break into and draw an audience. Every artist has their own journey and experience, but for most, this journey is not always smooth, and these struggles can sometimes take a toll mentally and emotionally. In this industry, you must be courageous, determined, and driven by passion. Nicholas Melendez is the perfect example of an artist who kept his ambition burning and became a star.
Prospectt reminds us he ain’t bout the ‘Bluffin’
It was the “I had her singing with No Adele’ line that let me know, Prospectt is not playing when it comes to his Barzz!. Prospectt took a break from the music scene, only to return with a banger called “Bluffin”.. a song produced by Chris Rojas. Prospectt delivers forcefully on the track per usual. The Miami native spins the message “don’t be kickin it with me and fronting on me at the same time” or “don’t even pull up on me, if deep down you know you are coming just to fool me” – basically, he doesn’t want any women playing games.
Dr. Onaedo Achebe Breaks Molds With Minti
Women are undeniably making their marks in the traditionally male-dominated industry of dentistry. Just a decade ago, only about 24% of all dentists were women. Now that number is around 35%, and the number of women graduating from dental school nearly equals men. Where’d you grow up? Where do you...
Introducing KROMI: The Chinese-American DJ Making Waves in the Music Scene
KROMI is a rising star in the world of electronic dance music (EDM). The Chinese-American DJ, producer, and artist has been actively working in showbiz since 2017. In 2019, she made her debut at top Las Vegas clubs such as Omina, Hakksan, XS, Kaos, and Marquee. On top of that, she is now a resident DJ at the world renowned Zouk at Resorts World. With a talent for blending diverse music styles and a passion for pushing boundaries, KROMI has already shared the decks with big-name DJs such as Tiësto, Zedd, and DJ Snake and many more.
Trill Ain’t Dead! Is Fredo Dinero the New Face of it?
Fredo Dinero looks to exceed expectations. The tradition of Trill in Texas continues through this Fort Worth artist. He embraces the challenge that comes with carrying such a prestigious torch. Fredo has been releasing music for over 4 years now solidifying his sound and assuring his presence on the DFW...
