Kansas woman killed in Oklahoma crash
BLUEJACKET, Okla. (KSNF) — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket. […]
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Dies in Osage County Crash
A Bartlesville man is dead following a fatality collision on Thursday just west of town. The collision at about 2:30pm on Thursday on State Highway 123 at County Road 2712, approximately 1.25 miles southwest of Bartlesville, OK. in Osage County. A 2022 Kenworth driven by Brent M. Gregory,41,of Olathe, KS,...
Parsons man killed in southeast Kansas head-on crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 54-year-old Parsons man was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Wilson County.
koamnewsnow.com
Tractor trailer overturns, loaded with pizza ingredients near Sarcoxie
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:15 a.m. early Saturday morning, February 4, 2023, reports of a tractor-trailer overturned near 23.5 MM, I-44 W, alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Police, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.
koamnewsnow.com
Big 3 Stories: Officer involved shooting and ArtCon
WYANDOTTE, Ok. -- The FBI Oklahoma City office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting at the River Bend Casino. A FBI OKC office spokesperson confirmed that a subject "brandished" a weapon at a Wyandotte Nation police officer Thursday morning. The officer then shot the subject. There was no word on the subject's condition. The FBI is involved in the investigation due to the incident occurring on Indian Trust Land. You can read more on this story on our website.
Pittsburg man charged after DUI hit-and-run; police pursuit
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KOAM) - A reported hit-and-run turns into a police pursuit in Pittsburg on Thursday night.
T-Bone crash 3rd and Geneva in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:20 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, a two vehicle crash at 3rd and Geneva Ave alerted Joplin E-911.
Pittsburg police find over 10 pounds of marijuana, cocaine during traffic stop
A Pittsburg man was arrested Thursday after police say they found marijuana and other drugs during a traffic stop.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg hit-and-run suspect caught, allegedly driving stolen vehicle
PITTSBURG, Kans. — One man is in custody following a hit-and-run pursuit in Pittsburg Thursday. Travis Duncan, 39, of Pittsburg, is in the Crawford County Jail. He’s being held on no bond — charged with DUI, fleeing from law enforcement, theft, and not reporting an accident. Just...
fortscott.biz
Corbin Sheldon Arrested for Arson On Feb. 2
Yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 1:32 am, officers from the Fort Scott Police Department along with personnel from the Fort Scott Fire Department, responded to a house fire in the 900 block of S Osbun, Fort Scott, Kansas. Due to the suspicious circumstances of the fire, the Kansas State...
kggfradio.com
Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One
The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg traffic stop turns to narcotics arrest
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg police arrested one man on multiple drug related offenses after a traffic stop. A patrolling officer with PPD spotted a white Dodge Ram pickup roll through a red traffic light at the Broadway St. intersection Thursday afternoon and began to pull them over. After stopping...
kggfradio.com
Officer Involved Shooting In Wyandotte
The FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino in Wyandotte. The incident took place Thursday morning when a person pulled a weapon on a Wyandotte Nation police officer. The officer then shot the person. The person's condition has not been revealed. The FBI is involved because the incident took place on Indian Trust Land.
fourstateshomepage.com
Two arrested following high-speed chase in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A high-speed chase ends in Newton County, with two people in custody. Earlier this afternoon (2/2), the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received information from Joplin Police about a suspect wanted for drugs and firearm’s warrants. Sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle on Highway 43,...
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Person shot at River Bend Casino is out of surgery
WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person shot by a Wyandotte Nation Tribal Police officer on Thursday morning is out of surgery and in critical condition, the FBI confirmed. The River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was turned over to the FBI. Kayla McCleery, FBI spokeswoman said the individual who was...
School lockdown lifted; Theft suspect arrested in Miami
MIAMI, Okla. (KOAM) - A Miami school goes into a precautionary lockdown as authorities search for a vehicle theft suspect.
Missing 14-year-old Joplin girl found in Tennessee; man arrested by FBI
JOPLIN, Mo. - A missing Joplin 14-year-old is found with a suspect in Knoxville, Tennessee.
fourstateshomepage.com
Village of Airport Drive 2022 Crime numbers released
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Crime numbers were low for the Village of Airport Drive last year — with traffic-related issues front and center. 2022 totals from last year, show car wrecks and careless driving topped the list of complaints in the village of airport drive. And, there were just a few dozen reports for assault, burglary, and stealing.
koamnewsnow.com
Burn barrel fire spreads, 2 acres and 2 travel trailers burn near Lamar
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, the Lamar Fire Dept were alerted to a grass fire NW of their city. “Upon arrival there was around 2 acres burned, two travel trailers and a minivan were engulfed in flames.”
fourstateshomepage.com
River Bend Casino shooting; records show officer shot suspect after failed tasing
WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person wounded in the River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was shot in the stomach, according to police records. According to records obtained by KSN/KODE the Wyandotte Nation police officer deployed a Taser©-like weapon on the individual around 9:48 A.M., but the individual did not respond to the taser.
