WYANDOTTE, Ok. -- The FBI Oklahoma City office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting at the River Bend Casino. A FBI OKC office spokesperson confirmed that a subject "brandished" a weapon at a Wyandotte Nation police officer Thursday morning. The officer then shot the subject. There was no word on the subject's condition. The FBI is involved in the investigation due to the incident occurring on Indian Trust Land. You can read more on this story on our website.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO