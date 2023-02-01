Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergMiami, FL
9 Things to do on a girls trip to MiamiGenni FranklinMiami, FL
Fugitive Friday: 29-year-old man wanted for attempted robbery with a firearmZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
NHL
Sergei Ovechkin poses with big-name fans during All Star weekend
Son of Alex Ovechkin was the most popular guy in Fort Lauderdale. It's never too early to start taking photos with fans. Sergei Ovechkin, 4, son of Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, took some time Friday to grab a photo with two of his fans -- his dad, and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid -- during the 2023 Honda NHL All Star Weekend.
NHL
Pastrnak not concerned about contract with Bruins
"Obviously I feel fine," the 26-year-old forward said Friday. "There's no rush. In the middle of the season, you're focusing on the hockey and everything. You don't really think about the contract situation. It's in the hands with your agent, management and [Bruins general manager Don Sweeney]. I'm just thinking about hockey and playing, honestly, so that's pretty much all I've been doing."
NHL
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
NHL
'Perfect spot for hockey': NHL All-Stars speak on trip to South Florida
Anaheim Ducks forward Troy Terry (2x All-Star), Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (3x All-Star), Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark (1st appearance), Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov (1st appearance), Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov (2x All-Star), and Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros (2x All-Star) spoke on their thoughts and first impressions of NHL All-Star Week, what they are looking forward throughout the event, and what to watch for this weekend.
NHL
Ilya Sorokin goes Miami Vice with All-Star Mask
Islanders goaltender goes full Sonny Crockett for his All-Star mask. Ilya Sorokin understood the assignment. The Islanders' goaltender channeled his inner Sonny Crockett, going with the Miami Vice colors on the Islanders fisherman. Words don't do it justice, just enjoy. Nelson Wins Accuracy Shooting Competition. Brock Nelson wins the 2023...
NHL
Nelson and Sorokin Excited for Horvat's Arrival
Brock Nelson: "He's going to bring huge elements to our team" Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat have literally faced off plenty of times in their careers. On Thursday, they shook hands, as Nelson was the first Islander to welcome Horvat to his new team - in person. "I just met...
NHL
Nurse goes full 'Forsberg' during NHL All-Star Skills competition
Sarah Nurse pulls out "The Forsberg" move to score against Igor Shesterkin in the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem. Canadian women's hockey star Sarah Nurse was wearing an NHL All-Star jersey during the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at FLA Live Arena on Friday. But she could have...
NHL
Dahlin on All-Star Weekend: 'It's important that Buffalo is represented'
SUNRISE, Fla. - Rasmus Dahlin wanted to leave one last mark on All-Star Weekend as the final minute ticked off the clock in the Atlantic Division's victory. Dahlin was awarded a penalty shot with his team up 6-3 in the final against the Central Division. It was the perfect opportunity to put his skill on display - which he tried to do with a behind-the-legs attempt that just barely deflected off the blocker of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.
NHL
2023 All-Star Game Coverage | ALL-STAR
FT LAUDERDALE, FL - Jack Hughes and the Metropolitan All-Stars lost in the first round 10-6 to the Atlantic Division. Scroll down to read more. Here was the Metropolitan Division Roster (All-Star appearances):. F Sebastian Aho, CAR (2nd) F Claude Giroux, PHI (7th)*. F Jake Guentzel, PIT (1st) F Jack...
NHL
Beach Balls & Bucket Hats: Barkov, Tkachuk have fun at All-Star Skills
Isn't that what NHL All-Star Weekend in South Florida is all about?. Putting on a show for the home crowd, the Florida Panthers' All-Star duo had a blast while participating in various fun and skill-centric competitions throughout the star-studded event. "Just to be out there and see the crowd and...
NHL
Thompson gets confidence boost at NHL All-Star Game for Golden Knights
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Logan Thompson had to take a second and think about the journey that got him to the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. Even though the Vegas Golden Knights goalie gave up three goals for the Pacific Division in a 6-4 loss to the Central Division in the first semifinal at FLA Live Arena on Saturday, Thompson was honored to be among the best players in the League.
NHL
B's Enter Break on High Note After Defeating Leafs
TORONTO - Pavel Zacha scored twice and the B's snapped their three-game losing streak in a big way with a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. "It was about us getting back to our standard and our team identity," said coach Jim Montgomery. "That's a really good hockey team that we were able to beat on the road."
NHL
Ovechkin takes photo with Red Sox's Devers at All-Star Game
The NHL All-Stars weren't the only superstars at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Boston Red Sox third baseman and two-time MLB All-Star Rafael Devers took a photo with Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin after the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. Devers, a 2018 World Series champion with the Red Sox,...
NHL
All-Star blog: Chandler Stephenson
Vegas forward talks about his participation, Makar's fall in Fastest Skater competition. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson will be keeping a blog throughout the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. In his second installment, he talks about finishing third with a time of 14.197 in the Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater competition at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday and what awaits him in his first All-Star appearance at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
Horvat, Nelson and Sorokin Wrap All-Star Weekend
Metropolitan and Pacific Divisions fall in first games at All-Star. All-Star Weekend ended a little early for Bo Horvat, Brock Nelson and Ilya Sorokin, as both the Pacific and Metropolitan Divisions lost in the first round of the three-on-three showcase. Horvat recorded an assist in the Pacific's 6-4 loss to...
NHL
Gretzky congratulates Bettman
NHL.com is the official web site of the National Hockey League. All NHL logos and marks and NHL team logos and marks depicted herein are the property of the NHL and the respective teams and may not be reproduced without the prior written consent of NHL Enterprises, L.P. © NHL 2023. All Rights Reserved. All NHL team jerseys customized with NHL players' names and numbers are officially licensed by the NHL and the NHLPA. The Zamboni word mark and configuration of the Zamboni ice resurfacing machine are registered trademarks of Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc.© Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc. 2023. All Rights Reserved. Any other third party trademarks or copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
NHL
'A BUNCH OF GREAT GUYS'
SUNRISE, Florida - That's a wrap!. While it wasn't for a lack of effort, chances, or even a little puck luck, Nazem Kadri and the Pacific Division bowed out to the Central in Game 1 of Saturday's 3-on-3 tournament at the NHL All-Star Game. "It's always fun," said a smiling...
NHL
CIONA NAMED THUNDERBIRDS CAPTAIN
The Flames prospect will lead the newly-named Seattle leadership group. Flames prospect Lucas Ciona has been named captain of WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds. His fellow NHL prospects Nolan Allan (Chicago), Jared Davidson (Montreal), Jordan Gustafson (Vegas), and Luke Prokop (Nashville) were named alternate captains. The 20-year-old is in his fourth season...
NHL
Ilya Sorokin vs Ovi Jr. at Skills Competition
Ilya Sorokin faced off against Ovi Jr. at the Skills Competition. Ilya Sorokin is used to facing off against Alex Ovechkin, but on Friday night, he got acquainted with the next generation of Ovechkin. Sergei Ovechkin, aka Ovi Jr., led the Metropolitan Division All-Stars out for warmups ahead of the...
NHL
Tkachuk named MVP as Atlantic wins 2023 NHL All-Star Game
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers couldn't have asked for a better end to NHL All-Star Week. Taking home MVP honors, Matthew Tkachuk racked up seven points (four goals, three assists) to help the Atlantic Division claim victory at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
Comments / 0