Pittsfield workshop on expunging, sealing criminal records aims to help people rebuild their lives

A workshop on sealing or expunging criminal records will be held in Pittsfield, Massachusetts February 10th. Anyone who has been charged with a crime in the commonwealth will have a Criminal Offender Record Information or CORI report appear in background checks regularly used by employers and landlords. For those seeking to rebuild their lives after being incarcerated or navigating the criminal legal system, that record can complicate getting a job, securing housing, and more. The event at 264 Second Street is being held by the re-entry program 2nd Street Second Chances – which is backed by the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office – as well as Community Legal Aid and the Committee for Public Counsel Services. WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes spoke with Community Legal Aid attorney Annie Maurer.
ENFIELD — For the late S. Prestley Blake, topping off often meant the ice cream at the end of a Friendly’s meal — the cherry on a sundae. On Thursday, Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Mercy Medical Center in Springfield and their corporate parent Trinity Health Of New England hosted a topping-off ceremony for the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center.
"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
Westfield councilors considering $110K purchase of riverfront forest property

WESTFIELD — The City Council will determine whether Westfield spends $110,000 to buy about 17 acres of riverfront land near the Russell town line. City Planner Jay Vinskey initially proposed the purchase to the city Conservation Commission and Community Preservation Committee, which both voted in favor of it. It would be funded in part by the city’s Community Preservation Act fund.
