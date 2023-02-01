Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Several Westfield veterans volunteering as extra eyes for school safety
WESTFIELD — A plan to have veterans serve as school safety attendants will start in the next couple of weeks, after the pilot program got the go-ahead from the School Committee in December. Veterans Services Director Julie Barnes, who said the assignment will be part of her tax write-off...
wamc.org
Pittsfield workshop on expunging, sealing criminal records aims to help people rebuild their lives
A workshop on sealing or expunging criminal records will be held in Pittsfield, Massachusetts February 10th. Anyone who has been charged with a crime in the commonwealth will have a Criminal Offender Record Information or CORI report appear in background checks regularly used by employers and landlords. For those seeking to rebuild their lives after being incarcerated or navigating the criminal legal system, that record can complicate getting a job, securing housing, and more. The event at 264 Second Street is being held by the re-entry program 2nd Street Second Chances – which is backed by the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office – as well as Community Legal Aid and the Committee for Public Counsel Services. WAMC Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes spoke with Community Legal Aid attorney Annie Maurer.
Tech Goes Home nonprofit to bring free laptops, tech classes to Western Mass.
As recently as 2020, nearly two in five households in Springfield did not own a desktop or laptop computer. Now, a non-profit dedicated to helping Massachusetts residents get online and teaching useful digital skills is bringing programming to Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties. Way Finders of Springfield is partnering with...
Springfield City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst calls out police superintendent for suburban address
SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst called out the police superintendent for writing a campaign donation check to Mayor Domenic J. Sarno linked to a suburban address, when the top cop is required by law to live in the city. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood made a...
Westfield Sons of Erin chooses colleen, honors St. Pat’s award recipients
The 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Ball was held at Tekoa Country Club on Friday with 12 contestants. Sons of Erin also honored its major St. Patrick’s award winners, including the 2023 Thomas M. Kane Memorial Irish Man of the Year recipient Gil Barrett. The 2023 Dorothy Griffin...
Johnson Memorial, Mercy Medical Center top off Enfield surgery building named for Friendly’s founder S. Prestley Blake and wife Helen
ENFIELD — For the late S. Prestley Blake, topping off often meant the ice cream at the end of a Friendly’s meal — the cherry on a sundae. On Thursday, Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Mercy Medical Center in Springfield and their corporate parent Trinity Health Of New England hosted a topping-off ceremony for the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center.
These 4 Massachusetts Hospitals Rank Among America’s Best
Let's be honest, Berkshire County. We the people simply don't like going to hospitals, but isn't it nice to know that if we have to go, Massachusetts is stocked with some of the best?. Every year, Healthgrades(the leading online resource for comprehensive info about doctors and hospitals) publishes a ranking...
Free meals good for students, families, says Westfield Food Services director
WESTFIELD — As the governor proposes funding to keep school meals free until the summer, Rachel Kania said the free school meals program Westfield EATS has been good for students, families, and for the schools. “It’s going swimmingly. The participation is extremely healthy, with more kids participating than expected,”...
Springfield CRRC Massachusetts success is crucial to regional economy (Editorial)
During the decade of the 2010s, an overwhelming amount of attention in Western Massachusetts was directed at MGM Springfield, the casino that was subject to a referendum and much debate. Understandably so. At about the same time, another major employer was coming to town. The CRRC Massachusetts manufacturing facility employs...
MassLive.com
Trinity Health Of New England Hosts “Topping Off” Ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield
"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
City of Holyoke issues alcohol license advisory for businesses
22News heard from business owners after the city of Holyoke issued an alcohol license "advisory" earlier Thursday evening.
Westfield councilors considering $110K purchase of riverfront forest property
WESTFIELD — The City Council will determine whether Westfield spends $110,000 to buy about 17 acres of riverfront land near the Russell town line. City Planner Jay Vinskey initially proposed the purchase to the city Conservation Commission and Community Preservation Committee, which both voted in favor of it. It would be funded in part by the city’s Community Preservation Act fund.
Consent decree discussed for Springfield Police Department
A virtual community meeting was held tonight by the Pioneer Valley Project to discuss the consent decree for the Springfield Police Department.
Spectrum in Chicopee hiring field technicians with starting pay of $22
Spectrum is looking to fill field operator positions during a hiring event being held on Monday.
These Western Massachusetts schools closed Friday due to frigid weather
All Springfield and Holyoke Public Schools will be closed Friday due to incoming frigid weather.
Connecticut to receive millions in federal funding for SNAP, child nutrition programs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Food insecurity is on the rise across the country and one nonprofit estimates there are nearly 400,000 people experiencing hunger in Connecticut. Now, federal funding is on the way to help eligible families and children to receive meals at school. “We simply can’t meet the need without government support,” said Jason […]
Army veteran sentenced in Springfield for sending threatening communication to the Department of Veterans Affairs
An Army veteran from Florida was sentenced on Thursday in federal court in Springfield for making threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Eastfield Mall changes push forward as talks continue
Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.
Only three Massachusetts counties in low risk of COVID-19 infections
State public health officials reported 112 new confirmed deaths and 5,160 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts this week.
Springfield Rep. Orlando Ramos files bill to close utility company tax ‘loophole’
SPRINGFIELD — Months after utility company Eversource sent the city a $41 million check to resolve a decade-long tax dispute, state Rep. Orlando Ramos, D-Springfield filed a bill that he said will “close a loophole” that has allowed utility companies to challenge their tax bills while not fully paying them.
