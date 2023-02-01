ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Pan-African Flag Raising in Rahway Inaugurates Black History Month Commemoration

RAHWAY, NJ — A small but dedicated group of local officials, community leaders, and residents braved the speedily dropping temperatures on Tuesday to attend the City of Rahway's Pan-African Flag Raising event at Rahway Train Station Plaza. The 5 p.m. flag raising signaled the start of the city's celebration and formal recognition of Black History Month, set to officially begin with the start of February the following day.
RAHWAY, NJ
East Orange YMCA Launching Annual Support Campaign with Community Impact Celebration on Feb. 9

EAST ORANGE, NJ – The East Orange YMCA is launching its fundraising campaign and inviting the community to get involved by attending a kick-off event on Thursday, Feb. 9, 7-8 p.m., at the Y, 159 N. Munn Ave., East Orange in the Turrell Gym Community Room. The Y’s Annual Support Campaign makes it possible for all children and adults in the community to access vital programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
VIDEO: Kenilworth Town Council Feb 1 Meeting

KENILWORTH, NJ - The bi-monthly Meeting of the Borough of Kenilworth was recently held on Wednesday, Feb 1, at Borough Hall. For those who were not able to attend and would like to see the meeting a video has now been posted to the borough's YouTube channel. To view the...
KENILWORTH, NJ
Doylestown Hospital Celebrates 100th Anniversary With Photo Exhibit

DOYLESTOWN, PA—To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Doylestown Hospital is holding an opening ceremony for a new photography exhibit this weekend. The collection of 70-plus photos commissioned for the hospital’s 75th anniversary includes images that have never been seen by the public. The pictures were taken by Easton-based photographer Ed Eckstein, who specializes in photographing and displaying “unmanipulated” images.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Letter from Mayor Lane - February 3, 2023

On Thursday, I and the Borough Council were invited to a thank-you breakfast at St. Anthony School as part of Catholic Schools Week which runs January 29 through February 4. Thank you to everyone at St. Anthony School for the wonderful breakfast. We were also treated to singing and music by the students. It was a special morning.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Residents Debate During West Orange Town Council’s Cannabis Ordinance Meeting

WEST ORANGE, NJ – During Tuesday night’s Town Council cannabis ordinance review, council members discussed how many cannabis establishments the town should permit. Originally, they had agreed on four businesses and an unlimited number of micro businesses. West Orange has sent letters of recommendation to the state for seven businesses. Council members spoke of rescinding some of the recommendations.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Cindy Matute-Brown, Craven & Offensive

Re the Jan. 31, 2023 WO Council meeting. Former council member Cindy Matute-Brown conducted herself in a most craven manner. During public comment Matute-Brown blatantly accused Councilwoman Susan Scarpa of “whitewashing” her approach to the locating of cannabis dispensaries within our township. Matute-Brown has even doubled-down on this ugly conduct in social media platforms.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Holmdel Schools Engage in Strategic Planning Process: Introduce Planner to Public

HOLMDEL, NJ - During a recent regular meeting of the district on January 25th, the board introduced the company representative hired to prepare a strategic plan for Holmdel Schools. The goal is to design a five year strategic plan that would be developed over a series of months. Plans include engagement with all stakeholders such as students, staff, parents, the community in general and the board of ed.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Musical Club of Westfield to Host Concert to Benefit Ukraine Feb. 19

All are welcome on Sunday, February 19 at 5:00 pm to The Fanwood Presbyterian Church, 74 South Martine Avenue in Fanwood, NJ, to hear the music and poetry of Ukraine. If the weather does not cooperate, the concert will take place on its snow date, February 26, 5:00 pm in the Fanwood Presbyterian Church; if any questions, updated information may be had at musicalclubofwestfield.org.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Cards of Love and Warm Wishes Sent to Union Nursing Home Residents

UNION, NJ - In anticipation of Valentine's Day and to bring a smile to the face of others, members of the Rotary Club of Union got together recently to send warm wishes to the residents of Cornell Nursing Home. Sharon Patel, of PatelPrintingPlus, designed and printed cards to brighten the...
UNION, NJ
Five Kenilworth Residents Graduate Union County Fire Academy

KENILWORTH, NJ – On Tuesday evening, Jan 31, a graduation ceremony was held for the Fall Class of 2022 Union County Fire Academy at Union County College in Cranford. Five Kenilworth residents were among the graduating class who include:. Antonio Famiglietti. Sign Up for FREE Kenilworth Newsletter. Get local...
KENILWORTH, NJ
bergenPAC has the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift for Music Lovers

(Englewood, New Jersey-Feb. 3, 2023) Still looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift? bergenPAC has a variety of romantic performances for you to treat yourself or your loved ones to a special night out. It doesn’t have to be your anniversary, but if so, Tony! Toni! Toné! will take...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Hillsborough High School Students Receive Regional Recognition

MONROE, NJ - Eight Hillsborough High School students performed with the Central New Jersey Music Educators Association Region I Treble and Mixed Choirs at Monroe Township High School on Sunday, Jan. 28. Representing schools from all over Central New Jersey, students were selected from a pool of 376 applicants after...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Morris County to Hold 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ- The Morris County Municipal Utilities Authority (MCMUA) will conduct four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events in 2023. The dates are:. Saturday May 20 from 9am - 2pm at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy, 500 West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany. Saturday June 17 from 9am -...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Friday Winds Partially Raise a Commercial Roof in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, NJ - High winds are being blamed for damaging a roof on Ethel Avenue late Friday, with part of the roof blowing into an adjacent lot. On February 3, a commercial building at 7 Ethel Avenue lost pieces of its roof during the heavy winds and icy temperatures. A...
HAWTHORNE, NJ

