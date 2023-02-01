WATCH: Lil Wayne tours Colorado facility with Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders attracts stars no matter what field they are in

On top of attracting some of the best talent in college football such as corner/receiver Travis Hunter and five-star corner Cormani McClain , Deion Sanders is attracting the biggest names in entertainment to Boulder.

In the midst of all the recruiting craziness that is occurring, a video on Twitter surfaced of one of music's biggest stars, Lil Wayne, touring the Colorado football facilities with the head coach. Wayne, who has won five Grammys and been nominated a total of 26 times, was clearly impressed by the Colorado facilities and even fires off an profane word that causes the entire room to burst into laughter.

Sanders has yet to coach a game at Colorado, but the 180 the program has done in a little over a month is truly breathtaking. It is a program that was a laughing stock of the Pac-12, and now is looking like it's on its way to becoming one of the premier programs in college football.