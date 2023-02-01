ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

WATCH: Lil Wayne tours Colorado facility with Deion Sanders

By Kevin Borba
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6c7B_0kZ6iKfR00

Deion Sanders attracts stars no matter what field they are in

On top of attracting some of the best talent in college football such as corner/receiver Travis Hunter and five-star corner Cormani McClain , Deion Sanders is attracting the biggest names in entertainment to Boulder.

In the midst of all the recruiting craziness that is occurring, a video on Twitter surfaced of one of music's biggest stars, Lil Wayne, touring the Colorado football facilities with the head coach. Wayne, who has won five Grammys and been nominated a total of 26 times, was clearly impressed by the Colorado facilities and even fires off an profane word that causes the entire room to burst into laughter.

Sanders has yet to coach a game at Colorado, but the 180 the program has done in a little over a month is truly breathtaking. It is a program that was a laughing stock of the Pac-12, and now is looking like it's on its way to becoming one of the premier programs in college football.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid

Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news

Despite his age, Mack Brown has no plans of stepping away from the game of college football anytime soon. That become increasingly clear Thursday when North Carolina extended Brown’s contract. The program announced that they agreed with Brown on a one-year extension, while the length of his contract remains five years, now through January 2028. Read more... The post College football world reacts to massive Mack Brown news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit

Lane Kiffin is one of the best recruiters in the country, but it sounds like he might have to work some of his magic on his own son. Lane shared a photo of his son Knox via Twitter Thursday night. The photo showed Knox throwing a football. In his tweet, Lane shared that Knox’s top-5... The post Lane Kiffin’s son Knox already has top-5 list as a QB recruit appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Vibe

Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson And ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged

Sharelle Rosado of the series Selling Tampa and former NFL player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson are officially engaged. The couple confirmed wedding bells are running with PEOPLE magazine over the weekend. The retired athlete proposed to the reality star on Saturday (Jan. 7) during an event masked as a birthday party for himself. Although the couple has longtime referred to each other as “fiancé” and “fiancée,” the engagement event and ring sealed the deal. More from VIBE.comLaKeith Stanfield Addresses Engagement And "Secret" Baby In Post-Holiday RecapRihanna Issues Savage X Fenty "Game Day" Collection Ahead Of Super Bowl DebutThe Weeknd Asks "Is...
TAMPA, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Yazmina Gonzalez, South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler’s Girlfriend

One-time Netflix star Spencer Rattler is putting off the NFL for a bit to return to the South Carolina Gamecocks for another season. That means he will be away from his high school sweetheart for a little longer. But Spencer Rattler’s girlfriend, Yazmina Gonzalez, isn’t shy about showing how proud she is of her boyfriend. They’ve been together since they were teens, and she even appeared in QB1: Beyond the Lights. So we reveal more about her background in this Yazmina Gonzalez wiki.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Comment On Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts shouldn't worry about getting benched when leading the Philadelphia Eagles into the Super Bowl next Sunday. The quarterback's second season at Alabama ended with Nick Saban sitting Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa, who led a comeback to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Ash Jurberg

The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars

I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
ATLANTA, GA
Athlon Sports

Jerry Jones Says 1 Quarterback 'Stood Out' At Senior Bowl Practice

The Dallas Cowboys don't figure to be in the market for a new quarterback any time soon. Even though Dak Prescott threw two interceptions during the team's season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stood by his quarterback, ...
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders comes up big in first recruiting class at Colorado

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders proudly recited the numbers from his first recruiting class at Colorado. Two five-star recruits, a No. 21 overall class ranking — which was the highest in 15 years, he pointed out — and a top-five class from the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.
BOULDER, CO
FOX Sports

How soon can Deion Sanders, Colorado compete for a Pac-12 Championship? | UNDISPUTED

Colorado has landed two five-star recruits and Deion Sanders is feeling good about the future of his team, saying quote: 'We're recruiting our butts off.. we're recruiting some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We're serious about that. Hope is in the house, hope is in the air, hope is in the city, hope is in the community, hope is within you all. This is just a pause.. we're not done, but I love where we are.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict how quickly PrimeTime and Colorado can compete for a Pac-12 championship.
FORT COLLINS, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 5 candidates to become the new Alabama OC

One of the most impressive things about Nick Saban’s tenure as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide is that he has continued to win despite the constant turnover of coordinators. In conclusion of the 2022 season, the Crimson Tide must replace both offensive and defensive coordinators after losing Bill O’Brien to the New England Patriots and Pete Golding to Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS Sports

As promised, Deion Sanders delivers recruiting wins for Colorado on National Signing Day 2023

Colorado first-year coach Deion Sanders was hired to bring visibility back to the once-proud program, and he succeeded on National Signing Day 2023 when he finalized a star-studded recruiting class. That class, made up of 19 high school recruits and 24 transfer players, ranks 21st in the country overall and No. 5 among transfer classes. It's Colorado's best class since 2008 when it finished 15th overall and signed the nation's No. 4 player (running back Darrell Scott).
BOULDER, CO
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
71K+
Followers
4K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy