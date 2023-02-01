Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Springfield woman arrested during Sangamon County drug investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield. On Tuesday, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 p.m.
wlds.com
Suspicious Vehicle Left in Field Leads to Juvenile Arrest in Pike
The discovery of a vehicle in a field led to the detainment of a juvenile in Pike County this week. According to a report by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, at 7:13 Wednesday morning the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a rural area located between Nebo and Pearl after they received a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been left in a field.
khqa.com
Police: Man turns himself in for aggravated battery; victim in medically induced coma
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man is in a medically induced coma, and another man has turned himself in to authorities on an arrest warrant for aggravated battery. Bryan Paden, 40, surrendered himself at the Adams County Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 2, according to the Quincy Police Department, QPD.
KBUR
Carthage, Illinois man arrested on felony drug charges
Carthage, Ill.- The Lee County narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man on felony drug charges. On Wednesday, January 25th, 25-year-old Isaac Deshong of Carthage, Illinois was arrested in the 300 block of Hansford Street in Carthage. Deshong was located during the execution of a search warrant and was placed under arrest for an active arrest warrant.
977wmoi.com
Burlington Man Arrested in Henderson County Following High-Rate Car Chase
On Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 at approximately 8:00pm, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Iowa Authorities that an Officer was following a pickup across the Great River Bridge that was refusing to stop. Sheriff’s Deputies were able to intercept the vehicle and follow it. The vehicle attempted to elude Deputies by traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle eventually stopped on US34 in Warren County at 40th Street.
khqa.com
Driver killed in crash during police pursuit in McDonough County
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A police chase that happened in McDonough County ended in a crash, killing the driver of the vehicle being pursued, according to Illinois State Police, ISP. The deadly crash happened on Friday, January 27 when a McDonough County Sheriff’s Office deputy was pursing a...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal attorney will go to trial on charges of tampering with a victim
HANNIBAL, Mo. — After a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the case against Hannibal attorney Tyler White — accused of attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution — will move forward to trial on a date to be announced. White allegedly approached Kaylee O’Toole before...
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for February 4, 2023
Alysia Chestnut, 38, Quincy for FTA Trespassing. Lodged. Brianna Foster, 32, Homeless for FTA Trespassing at 7th and Maine. Lodged. Brittany M Cheney, 26, Canton, MO. for Operating Uninsured, Improper Use of Registration, Speeding and No Valid Registration at N 3rd and Elm. NTA. Dylan M Schrage, 18, Durham, MO...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department blotter for Feb. 1, 2023
Woodrow R Fuller (38) of Maywood MO, citation for Expired Registration at 6th and Broadway. PTC 155. Zakila S. Wiskirchen (23) of 426 So 12th for Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle at 8th and Maine. NTA 161. Jessica J. Wells (48) of 649 Harrison Drive for Expired Registration, DWLR, and Operating...
Endangered Silver Alert Issued for Missing Hannibal Woman
The Hannibal Police Department has issued an endangered silver alert for a missing Hannibal woman who is reported to be suffering from dementia. UPDATE: Missouri Highway Patrol has just notified us that they have cancelled this alert. Will add details once they are released. ORIGINAL STORY: According to the Hannibal...
KBUR
Burlington Police Department: woman arrested for robbery
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department says a Mt. Pleasant woman and a Burlington man are in jail following a robbery that occurred Tuesday, January 31st. According to a news release, at about 11 PM Tuesday, DESCOM received a call that a man had been assaulted at Gasland, 1003 Summer Street, and he was bleeding from the face. When officers arrived, they located a male with a laceration under his right eyelid.
YAHOO!
Jury finds Missouri man guilty of DUI manslaughter; judge orders 130-month prison term
A jury deliberated for nearly three hours Wednesday and returned a guilty verdict against a 36-year-old man charged with DUI manslaughter in the March 2019 death of a woman. Wearing a suit, and sitting between his lawyers, Joseph Lindsey Charles Bailey stared ahead when the announcement was made by the clerk.
KWQC
Mt. Pleasant woman arrested on robbery charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mt. Pleasant woman was arrested after police say she robbed a man in Burlington Tuesday. The Burlington Police Department responded about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a man being assaulted and bleeding from the face at Gasland, 1003 Summer Street. Police found the...
KBUR
Burlington Police Officer selected as 2022 Officer of the Year
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the recipient of the 2022 Lieutenant Steve Casady Officer of the Year Award. At the end of each year, Burlington Police Officers nominate and vote on nominees to receive the award. Officer Lucas Peterson (above), a 10-year veteran of the Burlington Police...
wlds.com
Multiple Injuries Reported in String of Multi-Vehicle Crashes on I-72 Thursday Morning
Multiple people were injured in a chain reaction of vehicle crashes this morning on Interstate 72. Illinois State Police and EMS personnel responded to three separate crashes that occurred near milepost 7 in Pike County. According to a preliminary report by the Illinois State Police, just before 7:30 this morning,...
wtad.com
Quincy man's attempt to expunge charge denied
Drew Clinton wanted 2021 sexual assault charge removed from his record. A Quincy man, whose 2021 sexual assault conviction was overturned early last year by an Adams County judge, has had his request to have the conviction removed from his record denied. Drew Clinton was in Adams County Circuit Court...
wtad.com
Quincy couple plead Guilty to storming Capitol
Jason & Christina Gerding admit being in U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Two Quincy residents, charged for their part in allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021, have admitted doing so before they were to go on trial this spring. Jason and Christina Gerding appeared Tuesday at...
KWQC
Sheriff: Burlington man arrested after assaulting a family member
DES MOINES CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Burlington man Tuesday night after they say he assaulted a family member and was in violation of a no-contact order, according to a press release. County officials say, Justin Marshall was charged with domestic abuse...
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from Jan. 20-30, 2023
A girl was born to Austin and Jill Haubrich of Maywood, Mo., at 9:23 p.m. Jan. 20. A girl was born to Treyvien Carter and Emilee Hamilton of Quincy at 2:50 a.m. Jan. 21. A boy was born to Anthony and Kember Logsdon of Mount Sterling at 4:23 p.m. Jan. 21.
khqa.com
Quincy woman sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Quincy. Kristin Washington, 37, of the 4000 block of State Street in Quincy, was sentenced on Monday to 48 months in federal prison to be followed by a 4-year term of supervised release.
