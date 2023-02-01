ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IL

5 On Your Side

Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wtad.com

Quncy man jailed after alleged beating outside bar

Bryan Paden, 40, faces two counts of Aggravated Battery. A Quincy man faces charges, after allegedly beating a man so severely that he's now in a medically-induced coma. Police identify the subject as 40-year old Bryan Paden, and say the incident happened early Sunday at 17th and Harrison. A report says that police were called to the Harrison Pub around 12:30 AM on a report that a man was lying on the ground in the pub's parking lot. The man, a 45-year old from Quincy, was taken to Blessing Hospital and was diagnosed with what police say is a possible life-threatening injury. He's now in a medically-induced coma. Police say that after viewing video from surveillance cams, they learned that the man had gotten into a fight with Paden, who left immediately after. Paden turned himself in Thursday morning, and is charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery.
QUINCY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold-area man allegedly shoots at car

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a weapons charge against a 39-year-old Arnold-area man for allegedly shooting at a car found abandoned on Ozark Lane off Old Hwy. 21 west of Arnold and south of Fenton. No one was shot during the incident, spokesman Grant Bissell said. At...
ARNOLD, MO
advantagenews.com

Alton man charged in cold-case murder

Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Pontoon Beach Police Department believe they have solved a cold-case dating back more than 10 years. 32-year-old Nathan J. Beyer of Alton is charged with one count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death, for allegedly helping hide the body of 40-year-old Patrenia Butler-Turner of East St. Louis in a wooded area in 2013.
ALTON, IL
wlds.com

Suspicious Vehicle Left in Field Leads to Juvenile Arrest in Pike

The discovery of a vehicle in a field led to the detainment of a juvenile in Pike County this week. According to a report by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, at 7:13 Wednesday morning the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a rural area located between Nebo and Pearl after they received a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been left in a field.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Cold Case For 10 Years: Roger D. Sutton Charged With First-Degree Murder Of Patrenia Butler-Turner

PONTOON BEACH - A press conference was held on Thursday afternoon at the Pontoon Beach Police Department and charges were announced against a man currently incarcerated on another offense - Roger Dale Sutton Jr., 55, formerly of Pontoon Beach. Sutton is charged with two counts of first-degree murder of Patrenia Butler-Turner, missing since December 2013.
PONTOON BEACH, IL

