Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
kttn.com
Missouri man faces multiple carjacking charges, one in which he killed the driver
A Missouri man already facing charges for one non-fatal carjacking in August was indicted on charges Wednesday that alleges he committed a fatal carjacking in July. The superseding indictment alleges that Loyse Dozier, 20, of St. Louis, discharged a firearm during the fatal carjacking of a 2014 Mercedes sedan on July 10, 2022.
Man charged in Berkeley murder case
A man wanted in a Berkeley murder investigation is now behind bars on felony charges.
wtad.com
Quncy man jailed after alleged beating outside bar
Bryan Paden, 40, faces two counts of Aggravated Battery. A Quincy man faces charges, after allegedly beating a man so severely that he's now in a medically-induced coma. Police identify the subject as 40-year old Bryan Paden, and say the incident happened early Sunday at 17th and Harrison. A report says that police were called to the Harrison Pub around 12:30 AM on a report that a man was lying on the ground in the pub's parking lot. The man, a 45-year old from Quincy, was taken to Blessing Hospital and was diagnosed with what police say is a possible life-threatening injury. He's now in a medically-induced coma. Police say that after viewing video from surveillance cams, they learned that the man had gotten into a fight with Paden, who left immediately after. Paden turned himself in Thursday morning, and is charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery.
Former teacher’s attempted murder shook the region; he’s now close to parole
For some, it seems like only yesterday when we learned former Freeburg High School teacher Sam Shelton tried to snap the neck of a 17-year-old student. He was having an affair with the teen.
Armed robberies staged at two St. Louis ATMs, one thwarted
Police say armed men attempted to rob customers at two St. Louis ATMs on Friday, one of which a victim prevented.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold-area man allegedly shoots at car
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a weapons charge against a 39-year-old Arnold-area man for allegedly shooting at a car found abandoned on Ozark Lane off Old Hwy. 21 west of Arnold and south of Fenton. No one was shot during the incident, spokesman Grant Bissell said. At...
Woman charged after ‘bye bye’ threat to St. Louis church
A woman is behind bars after threatening harm at a St. Louis church in a text message that indicated she would make the church go "bye bye."
edglentoday.com
Family Shows Strong Emotion After Announcement Of Murder Charges, Now Hope For Justice
PONTOON BEACH - The emotion of family members 10 years after murder charges were issued Thursday afternoon showed the impact of their long wait for justice. Because of the tools of DNA tests today in crime-solving and excellent police work, justice now should be able to be served in a decade-old cold case.
Carjacking suspect facing new, fatal carjacking charge
A St. Louis man currently facing charges for one carjacking was indicted Wednesday for a fatal carjacking in July 2022.
wlds.com
Spfld Woman Arrested on Morgan County Warrant During Sangamon County Drug Investigation
A Sangamon County woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield this week. According to a release by Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell this afternoon, on Tuesday the Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 pm.
KMOV
South City neighbors remember toddler & father killed in double shooting, suspect arrested
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been arrested for killing a father and his 3-year-old daughter at their Pennsylvania Avenue apartment. According to police, 60-year-old, Tommy Williams and toddler, Octavia Williams were murdered on Thursday. Neighbors tell News 4 the pair had an inseparable bond. “She was a...
Two St. Louis officers shot in Soulard, suspect in custody
Two St. Louis officers are hospitalized after they were shot late Thursday night in the Soulard neighborhood.
Toddler found dead, man fatally shot in south St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after two people, including a toddler, were fatally shot Thursday night in south St. Louis.
advantagenews.com
Alton man charged in cold-case murder
Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Pontoon Beach Police Department believe they have solved a cold-case dating back more than 10 years. 32-year-old Nathan J. Beyer of Alton is charged with one count of Concealment of a Homicidal Death, for allegedly helping hide the body of 40-year-old Patrenia Butler-Turner of East St. Louis in a wooded area in 2013.
wlds.com
Suspicious Vehicle Left in Field Leads to Juvenile Arrest in Pike
The discovery of a vehicle in a field led to the detainment of a juvenile in Pike County this week. According to a report by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, at 7:13 Wednesday morning the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a rural area located between Nebo and Pearl after they received a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been left in a field.
Police: Surveillance video shows St. Louis alderman struck woman with his car, charges not issued
ST. LOUIS — Police say a St. Louis alderman struck a woman with his car moments before he went on social media accusing her of trying to carjack him, according to a report obtained by 5 On Your Side. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office has declined to...
Murder charge announced in 2013 Madison County cold case
A Pontoon Beach, Illinois, man has been charged in connection with the death of an East St. Louis woman who disappeared in 2013.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal attorney will go to trial on charges of tampering with a victim
HANNIBAL, Mo. — After a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the case against Hannibal attorney Tyler White — accused of attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution — will move forward to trial on a date to be announced. White allegedly approached Kaylee O’Toole before...
edglentoday.com
Cold Case For 10 Years: Roger D. Sutton Charged With First-Degree Murder Of Patrenia Butler-Turner
PONTOON BEACH - A press conference was held on Thursday afternoon at the Pontoon Beach Police Department and charges were announced against a man currently incarcerated on another offense - Roger Dale Sutton Jr., 55, formerly of Pontoon Beach. Sutton is charged with two counts of first-degree murder of Patrenia Butler-Turner, missing since December 2013.
