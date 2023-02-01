Read full article on original website
Related
wtad.com
Quncy man jailed after alleged beating outside bar
Bryan Paden, 40, faces two counts of Aggravated Battery. A Quincy man faces charges, after allegedly beating a man so severely that he's now in a medically-induced coma. Police identify the subject as 40-year old Bryan Paden, and say the incident happened early Sunday at 17th and Harrison. A report says that police were called to the Harrison Pub around 12:30 AM on a report that a man was lying on the ground in the pub's parking lot. The man, a 45-year old from Quincy, was taken to Blessing Hospital and was diagnosed with what police say is a possible life-threatening injury. He's now in a medically-induced coma. Police say that after viewing video from surveillance cams, they learned that the man had gotten into a fight with Paden, who left immediately after. Paden turned himself in Thursday morning, and is charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery.
wlds.com
Spfld Woman Arrested on Morgan County Warrant During Sangamon County Drug Investigation
A Sangamon County woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield this week. According to a release by Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell this afternoon, on Tuesday the Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 pm.
YAHOO!
Jury finds Missouri man guilty of DUI manslaughter; judge orders 130-month prison term
A jury deliberated for nearly three hours Wednesday and returned a guilty verdict against a 36-year-old man charged with DUI manslaughter in the March 2019 death of a woman. Wearing a suit, and sitting between his lawyers, Joseph Lindsey Charles Bailey stared ahead when the announcement was made by the clerk.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal attorney will go to trial on charges of tampering with a victim
HANNIBAL, Mo. — After a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the case against Hannibal attorney Tyler White — accused of attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution — will move forward to trial on a date to be announced. White allegedly approached Kaylee O’Toole before...
muddyrivernews.com
Springfield attorney to assist with defense of Quincy man in 2019 murder case
QUINCY — A 2019 murder case that has been delayed multiple times because of changes in defense attorneys took a step forward Tuesday afternoon when a new attorney entered an appearance. Carlos Williams, 58, appeared in a wheelchair for the first time in Adams County Circuit Court with attorney...
wlds.com
Suspicious Vehicle Left in Field Leads to Juvenile Arrest in Pike
The discovery of a vehicle in a field led to the detainment of a juvenile in Pike County this week. According to a report by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, at 7:13 Wednesday morning the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a rural area located between Nebo and Pearl after they received a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been left in a field.
KBUR
Burlington Police Department: woman arrested for robbery
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department says a Mt. Pleasant woman and a Burlington man are in jail following a robbery that occurred Tuesday, January 31st. According to a news release, at about 11 PM Tuesday, DESCOM received a call that a man had been assaulted at Gasland, 1003 Summer Street, and he was bleeding from the face. When officers arrived, they located a male with a laceration under his right eyelid.
muddyrivernews.com
Pike County Sheriff’s Department takes 13-year-old boy into custody after stolen vehicle located
NEBO, Ill. — A 13-year-old has been taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and no valid driver’s license. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 7:13 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to a rural area located between Nebo and Pearl in reference to a suspicious vehicle left in a field.
wtad.com
Quincy couple plead Guilty to storming Capitol
Jason & Christina Gerding admit being in U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Two Quincy residents, charged for their part in allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021, have admitted doing so before they were to go on trial this spring. Jason and Christina Gerding appeared Tuesday at...
wtad.com
Quincy man's attempt to expunge charge denied
Drew Clinton wanted 2021 sexual assault charge removed from his record. A Quincy man, whose 2021 sexual assault conviction was overturned early last year by an Adams County judge, has had his request to have the conviction removed from his record denied. Drew Clinton was in Adams County Circuit Court...
KBUR
Carthage, Illinois man arrested on felony drug charges
Carthage, Ill.- The Lee County narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man on felony drug charges. On Wednesday, January 25th, 25-year-old Isaac Deshong of Carthage, Illinois was arrested in the 300 block of Hansford Street in Carthage. Deshong was located during the execution of a search warrant and was placed under arrest for an active arrest warrant.
khqa.com
Adams County Jail inmate faces new charges after trying to escape
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — An inmate in the Adams County Jail is facing new charges after he tried to break out of the jail. Ian Havermale, 36, made his unsuccessful bid for freedom on Saturday, Jan. 29 around 10 p.m., according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Havermale...
khqa.com
Driver killed in crash during police pursuit in McDonough County
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A police chase that happened in McDonough County ended in a crash, killing the driver of the vehicle being pursued, according to Illinois State Police, ISP. The deadly crash happened on Friday, January 27 when a McDonough County Sheriff’s Office deputy was pursing a...
khqa.com
4 men arrested during ongoing death investigation
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Four men were arrested during an ongoing investigation into the death of a Hannibal man on January 25. On Saturday, warrants were issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging the following subjects:. Braden Chestnutt,19, Assault 1st Degree, Murder 2nd Degree. Chad...
khqa.com
Montrose man facing drug charges
LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KHQA) — A Montrose, Iowa, man has been arrested and is facing drug charges. Joseph Patrick Frank, 45, was arrested on Wednesday in the 100 block of Cedar Street in Montrose. His arrest comes after the homeowner tipped off the Montrose Police Department, which in turn...
wlds.com
Quincy Couple Pleads Guilty To Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Breach
A Quincy couple accused of being a part of the mob that entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6th two years ago pled guilty yesterday to federal charges. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Christina & Jason Gerding pled guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol building. The two will be sentenced in May and could face up to six months in prison and fines of up to $5,000.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 31, 2023
Dustin Gillaspie, 31, of Quincy for Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway. NTA 122. Anthony Baker (53) 1122 North 6th St. Quincy, IL for domestic battery at that address. Lodged. 101. Ryan Miller, 19, Payson for Expired Registraion. NTA 122. Molly Mixer (20) 7717 Ewbanks Road Fowler, IL expired registration at...
khqa.com
Quincy woman sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Quincy. Kristin Washington, 37, of the 4000 block of State Street in Quincy, was sentenced on Monday to 48 months in federal prison to be followed by a 4-year term of supervised release.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for February 4, 2023
Alysia Chestnut, 38, Quincy for FTA Trespassing. Lodged. Brianna Foster, 32, Homeless for FTA Trespassing at 7th and Maine. Lodged. Brittany M Cheney, 26, Canton, MO. for Operating Uninsured, Improper Use of Registration, Speeding and No Valid Registration at N 3rd and Elm. NTA. Dylan M Schrage, 18, Durham, MO...
Comments / 0