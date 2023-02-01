Read full article on original website
Related
wtad.com
QPD Blotter for February 4, 2023
Alysia Chestnut, 38, Quincy for FTA Trespassing. Lodged. Brianna Foster, 32, Homeless for FTA Trespassing at 7th and Maine. Lodged. Brittany M Cheney, 26, Canton, MO. for Operating Uninsured, Improper Use of Registration, Speeding and No Valid Registration at N 3rd and Elm. NTA. Dylan M Schrage, 18, Durham, MO...
wtad.com
Quincy couple plead Guilty to storming Capitol
Jason & Christina Gerding admit being in U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Two Quincy residents, charged for their part in allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021, have admitted doing so before they were to go on trial this spring. Jason and Christina Gerding appeared Tuesday at...
wtad.com
Quncy man jailed after alleged beating outside bar
Bryan Paden, 40, faces two counts of Aggravated Battery. A Quincy man faces charges, after allegedly beating a man so severely that he's now in a medically-induced coma. Police identify the subject as 40-year old Bryan Paden, and say the incident happened early Sunday at 17th and Harrison. A report says that police were called to the Harrison Pub around 12:30 AM on a report that a man was lying on the ground in the pub's parking lot. The man, a 45-year old from Quincy, was taken to Blessing Hospital and was diagnosed with what police say is a possible life-threatening injury. He's now in a medically-induced coma. Police say that after viewing video from surveillance cams, they learned that the man had gotten into a fight with Paden, who left immediately after. Paden turned himself in Thursday morning, and is charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery.
Comments / 0