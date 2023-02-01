Second time’s the charm? Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard sent “Bachelor Nations” fans into a frenzy after appearing in a suggestive TikTok together following their very tumultuous breakup. Sitting side-by-side, “Bachelorette” Michelle Young asked Recchia, 26, on Wednesday if she was going to tell her “what’s going on” between the former couple. Looking over at Echard, who visibly had his arm around his former flame, Recchia told her, “I would, but I think explaining it might give us both an aneurysm.” As a response, Echard, 29, simply smirked at the camera before shrugging. The video shocked many fans given the fact that the...

3 DAYS AGO