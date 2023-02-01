Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.84MM shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM). This represents 8.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.80MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.54% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

1 DAY AGO