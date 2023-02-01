Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
TSLA Stock Alert: Why Are Tesla Shares Racing Higher Today?
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is hitting its highest level since early December, on the cusp of reaching $200. This move comes less than a month after TSLA stock was on the verge of testing $100. Now up almost 100% from the recent low, what’s got the stock moving so well?
msn.com
Chinese Porsche dealer accidentally discounts Panamera by 88%, hundreds of people put down deposits
For a brief, sweet moment, Porsche lovers in the city of Yinchuan, China, thought they had found the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. A Porsche dealership in their city listed a Panamera sedan, which starts at $92,000 in the US, for a mere 124,000 yuan, or $18,000, on their website, according to Bloomberg News. That's roughly one-eighth of the 998,000 yuan, or $148,000 dollars, the starting price listed on Porsche's China website.
msn.com
Sanctions on Russian crude oil have 'failed completely,' oil analyst says
Sanctions imposed on Russian crude oil have so far "failed completely" and new price caps could prove immaterial as well, analysts told CNBC. The European Union is planning to ban imports of refined petroleum products from Russia, including diesel and jet fuel, from Sunday. The price cap was "invented by...
msn.com
China rushes to cap damage over suspected spy balloon as Blinken delays trip
Beijing on Saturday offered a subdued rebuttal to Washington’s decision to delay a high-level visit after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was discovered hovering over the United States, derailing China’s recent efforts to repair its most important bilateral relationship. Hours before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was...
msn.com
Republicans blast Biden, saying suspected Chinese spy balloon proves U.S. isn't deterring Xi
WASHINGTON — Top Republicans in Congress are demanding answers from the Biden administration over the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northern U.S. over the past few days. They lashed out directly at President Joe Biden, arguing that the incident demonstrates that U.S. posture and...
msn.com
US Wins Expanded Access to Philippine Bases Amid China Tensions
(Bloomberg) -- The US secured access to more Philippine military bases, clearing the way for a greater American presence in the Asia-Pacific region as tensions with China over Taiwan and the South China Sea persist. Most Read from Bloomberg. The announcement Thursday of a plan to designate four new locations...
msn.com
Buffett’s Offloading of Stock in BYD Tops $500 Million Mark
(Bloomberg) -- Sales by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in Chinese electric carmaking giant BYD Co. have cracked the $500 million mark. Berkshire Hathaway sold some 1.55 million of the Hong Kong-listed shares on Jan. 27, according to an exchange filing Thursday, raising HK$351.8 million ($45 million). That brings the investment house’s holding in BYD down to 12.9% from around 20% originally, leaving it with 141.6 million shares outstanding.
msn.com
Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Prompts US Secretary of State to Cancel Beijing Trip
US federal officials said this week that a Chinese surveillance balloon had been spotted over the United States and Canada, but China insisted Friday that it's a "civilian airship." The Biden administration clearly isn't buying that. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that his department is "confident" the high-altitude craft is being used for surveillance and canceled his planned trip to Beijing this weekend.
msn.com
US Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Over Atlantic
The United States shot down on Saturday what it says was a Chinese spy balloon after the object drifted over the US for several days and then sailed out over the Atlantic Ocean. "This afternoon, at the direction of President Biden, U.S. fighter aircraft assigned to U.S. Northern Command successfully...
msn.com
It Never Seems to Get Better for Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, which makes motorcycles, has been, for the past several years, trying to change itself into a company with a long-term future. Or, at least, not a company that primarily sells V-twin-powered heavy bikes to an aging population. In this regard, there was both good and bad news on Thursday, when Harley announced its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings results.
msn.com
Uncertain future for 730 chicken factory workers
A meeting has taken place to look at the loss of more than 700 jobs at a chicken factory on Anglesey. The Welsh government said the poultry giant 2 Sister's decision to close the factory was "devastating news". The factory is set to close because the company said the site...
Comments / 0