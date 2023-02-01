For a brief, sweet moment, Porsche lovers in the city of Yinchuan, China, thought they had found the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. A Porsche dealership in their city listed a Panamera sedan, which starts at $92,000 in the US, for a mere 124,000 yuan, or $18,000, on their website, according to Bloomberg News. That's roughly one-eighth of the 998,000 yuan, or $148,000 dollars, the starting price listed on Porsche's China website.

14 HOURS AGO