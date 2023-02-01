Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (2/1)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The 36-15 Boston Celtics host their rivals in the NBA’s Atlantic Division, the 31-19 Brooklyn Nets, at TD Garden this Wednesday evening, with the Celtics hoping to get back to win streaking while the Nets hope to extend theirs to 3 games. Though Boston has the health advantage coming into this game, that has been a recipe for disaster earlier this season.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (ACL), and Marcus Smart (ankle), are out, and Robert Williams III is listed as questionable.

For the Nets, Kevin Durant (knee), Ben Simmons (knee), and TJ Warren (knee) are out, and Yuta Watanabe (back) is probable.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart

Derrick White

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Robert Williams III

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving

Seth Curry

Joe Harris

Royce O’Neal

Nick Claxton

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 2/1/23

2/1/23 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston

ESPN, NBC Sports Boston Live Stream: fuboTV

