ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (2/1)

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0iT3_0kZ6UEVf00
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The 36-15 Boston Celtics host their rivals in the NBA’s Atlantic Division, the 31-19 Brooklyn Nets, at TD Garden this Wednesday evening, with the Celtics hoping to get back to win streaking while the Nets hope to extend theirs to 3 games. Though Boston has the health advantage coming into this game, that has been a recipe for disaster earlier this season.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (ACL), and Marcus Smart (ankle), are out, and Robert Williams III is listed as questionable.

For the Nets, Kevin Durant (knee), Ben Simmons (knee), and TJ Warren (knee) are out, and Yuta Watanabe (back) is probable.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

  • Marcus Smart
  • Derrick White
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Al Horford
  • Robert Williams III

Brooklyn Nets

  • Kyrie Irving
  • Seth Curry
  • Joe Harris
  • Royce O’Neal
  • Nick Claxton

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: 2/1/23
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBC Sports Boston
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks punched Donovan Mitchell’s groin, and NBA fans ripped the dirty play

Dillon Brooks should definitely know better by now. On Thursday night, as Brooks’ Memphis Grizzlies battled the Cleveland Cavaliers, the forward was caught in a tangle with Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell after a drive. After falling to the court, rather than let bygones be bygones and move on to the next play, Brooks rolled over on the floor and took his time before taking what seemed to be an obvious shot at Mitchell’s groin. (Which had an amusing sound effect from announcer Kevin Harlan.)
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyrie Irving's trade request is incredible news for Cleveland Cavaliers bettors

It’s been a little while since Kyrie Irving was in the news for basketball reasons and oh boy did he fix that in a big way on Friday. Less than a week before the NBA trade deadline, Irving threw himself onto the market by demanding out of Brooklyn. The most recent plot twist comes as Irving tried, and seemingly failed, to negotiate an extension with the Nets and pretty much brings an end to New York City’s latest attempt to secure a title via Super Team.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Donovan Mitchell had an honest explanation for Dillon Brooks' low blow: 'I've been busting his [expletive] for years'

The Memphis Grizzlies, man. Drama is just following them all over the place so far this season. Well, to be honest, it’s following Dillon Brooks, in particular. First, it was the near dust-up with Shannon Sharpe a few weeks ago. They got into a spat that felt like it could’ve spilled onto the court at any minute, which was pretty ridiculous.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Hawks join pursuit of Sixers defender Matisse Thybulle

The NBA trade deadline is on Thursday at 3 p.m. EST and now is the time when teams will have to decide which direction they want to go in order to improve their chances. The Philadelphia 76ers are a team that has championship aspirations as they continue with their 2022-23 season so one would assume that they would be buyers at the deadline in order to upgrade their roster.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Player grades: Cam Thomas scores 44 points in 23-point comeback win over the Wizards

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets welcomed the Washington Wizards to Barclays Center on Saturday and won 125-123. Brooklyn has swept the regular-season series between the two teams at 4-0. For the Nets, Cam Thomas had 44 points and five assists off the bench while Edmond Sumner had 29 points and three assists. Nic Claxton had 15 points and three blocks and Patty Mills had 13 points.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
264K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy