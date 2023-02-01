ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

allaboutarizonanews.com

Super Bowl Player Indicted on Rape and Kidding Charges

On Wednesday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden announced the indictment of a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies. Sills is an offensive guard for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WBOY

MAC auctioning off Country Roads football uniforms

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer fans can own a piece of one of WVU’s most popular uniform sets in recent years. The Mountaineer Athletic Club is auctioning off a set of West Virginia’s Country Roads Uniforms, including the jersey and pants. A total of 30 sets are on the block until the end of Friday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

University and Morgantown combine for 11 National Signing Day commitments

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University and Morgantown high schools reeled in the accomplishments on Wednesday as 11 kids combined to sign their letters of intent between the two schools. UNIVERSITY. Landon Cool - Waynesburg Football. Jake Stevens - Waynesburg Football. Jaeden Hammack - WVU Football. Cody Thomas - Salem Baseball.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

SHERIFF: Woman arrested on child concealment charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested in Texas on child concealment charges stemming from Barbour County, authorities said. The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said Sanjeshni Narayan was arrested Friday night in San Anontio. Narayan had taken her five-year-old son and fled the state after learned she was...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Chasing Top Player in the Nation

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins is in attendance at Metro Hoops Classic right now to watch one player and one player only. That player is Cooper Flagg, a 15 year old 2025 five star prospect who is the very best player in the nation at his age. Flagg, a 6’8 forward from Newport, Maine, is considered the #1 player in the 2025 recruiting class and is already gaining offers from the top programs in college basketball.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

WVU, Marshall make budget presentations in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -West Virginia University (WVU) and Marshall University (MU) made budget presentations before the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday. Both schools described a rapidly changing post-pandemic environment that makes state funding very important to their budgets. Last year, the legislature approved $16.6 million for WVU and $9.7 million for...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Park Falls Just Short In Battle With Top Ranked Morgantown

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park’s upset bid of top ranked Morgantown fell just short Friday night at the Basketball Palace on the Hill. The Mohigans rallied and held off Park winning 52-48. Aidan Davis once again led the Patriots with 22 points and Cole Wilkinson added 14. Brody Davis had 18 for the Mohigans who […]
WHEELING, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Suspects from New York, Louisiana found with illegal drug in Ohio on I-80

FREEDOM, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Three people from New York and one person from Louisiana are facing charges after deputies with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Tuesday on I-80 in Freedom Township. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, its Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement...
LOUISIANA STATE
WBOY 12 News

Huffman signs with Glenville State football

WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – The February signing period for prospective college athletes officially opened up yesterday and now local high school standouts are making their moves to the next level official with one class a signal caller deciding to stay close to home. Doddridge County quarterback Trenton Huffman capped off his high school career […]
GLENVILLE, WV
wajr.com

Efforts to add a magistrate in Mon County continue

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Lawmakers are working to add another magistrate to Monongalia County during this legislative session. Delegate Joe Statler (R-Monongalia, 077) is the lead sponsor on House Bill 3174, which was introduced on the floor Monday and sent to the House Judiciary Committee. “It asks for a fifth...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

