I have never heard anyone say they were allergic to the lions in the zoo or that tigers made them sneeze, but mention that you have a cat in the house, and someone will say they are allergic to them and reach for a Kleenex. Some people may be truly allergic, and there is scientific evidence that particles, dander or skin flakes in an animal's fur (and notably a cat's fur), can cause an allergic reaction in certain susceptible individuals.

1 DAY AGO