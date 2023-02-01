Read full article on original website
Can Our Thoughts Really Attract Things in Life?
This is one of the most interesting questions we can ask ourselves. Can we truly attract things through our thoughts? It’s a puzzling question because its implications are as frightening as they are exciting — that’s why they say there is close to no difference between fear and excitement.
4 Ways to Avoid Making Poor Life Choices
Some people seem to make poor life choices, a problem identified in new research as a “faulty compass.”. The four causes of a faulty compass can be traced to deficits in emotional memories. By understanding the causes of your own poor choices, you can set off on a more...
Why You Struggle to Keep a Positive Mindset
A positive mindset is key to making changes in your life. It’s easy to be positive when things are good. If you’re struggling with executive functions, you might also struggle to keep a positive mindset. You are probably working on building and maintaining routines. Creating new habits is difficult, especially if you stumble. Mistakes happen, but they can make you feel like a total failure. That feeling hampers your ability to keep a positive mindset.
Opinion: The Relationship Between Narcissistic Behavior and Addiction
Narcissistic behavior and addiction often go hand in hand, as a lack of empathy and self-centeredness can characterize both. However, while narcissism is a personality disorder, addiction is a complex condition that can manifest due to various underlying factors. Let's explore the relationship between narcissistic behavior and addiction and how they can both be debilitating to those affected.
Narcissistic and Antisocial Personalities: Similar but Different
Narcissistic and antisocial personality disorders are Cluster B disorders, which include domineeringness, vindictiveness, and intrusiveness. Both of these personalities can be very charming, but also abusive in private. One big difference is that narcissists tend to exaggerate a lot and people with antisocial personality disorder tend to lie a lot.
How to Trust Your Feelings
Many people downplay emotionality as weak and dramatic. Fearing emotion leads to overthinking and anxiety. Regularly avoiding emotions can leave a lot of unprocessed baggage that can feel overwhelming when confronted, but no emotion lasts forever. It’s common to hear well-meaning helpers telling you to “trust your feelings,” or “go...
Essence
Children Are Significantly Impacted By Their Parents' Work Experience, Research Shows
A longitudinal study following low-wage, working-class families over a decade revealed that children’s development were linked to how their parents experienced their jobs and careers. Turns out that it’s harder for children to stay in a child’s place, particularly if their parent has a challenging job. According...
Letting Go
Many of us are reluctant to change our perceptions or habits, even though we know we would be happier and healthier. Often our resistance to discontinue certain relationships, behaviors, and beliefs is based on fear. In those situations that must be maintained, adopting a new perspective may help alleviate one’s...
Should Happiness Be a Factor in Our Decisions?
Affective forecasting, or the process of predicting how one will feel at a future point in time, is often involved in decisions. Predictions about happiness and other emotions are often inaccurate. While happiness is an important factor in decision-making, it's also important to learn how to make one's predictions stronger.
The Truth About Self-Hatred
It is too devastating for children to acknowledge that their parents might not be competent or may be cruel. Self-hatred is a childhood survival strategy, but it no longer serves us in our adult life. It is possible to move from self-hatred to self-compassion. The truth about self-hatred, and its...
Opinion: How To Build A Strong Connection On A First Date
A first date can be an exciting and nerve-wracking experience as you get to know someone new and hopefully make a connection that can lead to a long-lasting relationship. However, first impressions can be hard to shake, and making a solid connection on a first date can be challenging. Here is how you can set yourself up for success.
The Case of the Unknowable Human
World War I is over. Humanity has gone through hell and emerged strung between merry, hectic giddiness and entrenched, unspeakable grief. And Lord Peter Wimsey—scion of the aristocracy; military hero; buoyant connoisseur of wine, rare books, piano music, and women—is on the hunt for his next beguiling case.I first encountered Wimsey, the most famous creation of the mystery novelist Dorothy L. Sayers—whose first novel, Whose Body?, was published a century ago this year—in January 2022. The unexpected, devastating end of a COVID-era romance had left me feeling everything, even boredom, with frightening intensity. I have always turned to detective stories...
What Do You Go Through During A Spiritual Awakening?
I think that many people misunderstand what a spiritual awakening is because they associate it with some supernatural event that changes the color of our hairs or eyes, and gives us the ability to move through walls.
The link between thoughts and emotions: How to change your feelings by changing your thinking
Your emotions result from the way you think about things. Before you can experience (feel) any event, you must process it with your mind and give it meaning (thought). You must understand what is happening to you before you can feel it. Every time you feel sad or have intense negative emotions about something, try to identify the corresponding negative thought that you probably had just prior. By learning to restructure these thoughts, you can change your emotions. It’s likely that you’re skeptical of all this because negative thinking has become such a part of your life that it has become automatic. This is referred to as automatic thoughts by Dr. David Burns in his book Feeling Good.
Denial Might Work a Bit Differently Than You Thought
When a loved one engages in behavior that is scary or dangerous, it's natural to urgently want them to stop. Even if a behavior is destructive, it can still serve a purpose for an individual, leading them to feel ambivalent about stopping. Instead of accusing a loved one of being...
Why Some Couples Play “Hot Potato” With Anxiety
People who are more anxious try to give some of their anxiety to those who are less anxious. Anxiety tends to be polarized into rigid gender roles in heterosexual couples. Some men try to "solve" their female partner's anxiety in order to avoid feeling negative emotions themselves. Accepting more of...
Change Your Behavior, Extend Your Life
Did you know lifestyle changes activate genes to fight cancers? That how you spend your time influences both genetic function and how you function?. In his groundbreaking National Geographic piece, Michael F. Roizin makes an undeniably compelling case for leading a healthy lifestyle. He asserts that 40 percent of premature deaths in the United States are related to lifestyle choices.
When Silence Is Lost: How To Cope With Tinnitus
Tinnitus can have a significant impact on someone's life and mental health. Feeling a sense of loss, of silence and control, is common for chronic tinnitus sufferers. Part of managing tinnitus is to learn how to accept it, rather than struggle against it. It engulfs when the house is quiet....
Healing Childhood Wounds
It should come as no surprise that so many relationships fail today because over 60 percent of adults suffer from childhood trauma of some magnitude, many of which never are resolved and some of whom are unaware. When our childhood wounds are subconsciously carried into adult relationships, it causes toxic behavior. It also causes us as individuals to self-sabotage in many other areas of life in addition to relationships. The first step to healing is recognizing the signs.
The consequences of childhood trauma on children's mental health
Childhood trauma may play a key role in many later psychiatric disorders. However, most of what we know about the impact of trauma exposure comes from research with adults. Less is known about the impact of childhood trauma on teenagers. It is still unclear whether they show the same range of mental health problems as adults or have difficulties mainly in some specific areas—such as having mood problems like depression. Younger children have been investigated even less.
