Ithaca, NY

theithacan.org

Women’s basketball defeats Union on Cancer Awareness Night

It took more than 30 minutes, but the Ithaca College women’s basketball team found its groove in a 64–48 win over the Union College Dutchwomen on the team’s Cancer Awareness Night. Heading into the final frame, the Bombers were only up by 3 and struggling against the...
ITHACA, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: New 4-star commit has ‘virtually textbook mechanics’

In the wake of 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore giving a verbal commitment to Syracuse basketball this past Saturday afternoon, a flood of observations has come in from national recruiting analysts and scouts about the stellar skill set of the 6-foot-4 Moore. First and foremost, many experts agree that...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

4-star Elijah Moore gives Syracuse basketball critical recruiting momentum

At the end of March in 2022, Syracuse basketball received a commitment from 2022 four-star guard Judah Mintz, and he was the last high-school player who had pledged to the Orange until this past Saturday, when 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore announced his verbal commitment to the ‘Cuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont

Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
Awful Announcing

Jim Boeheim says ‘I certainly didn’t bully anybody’ after bullying student reporter over fair question

Monday night, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team fell to the No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers 67-62 in a close contest in the JMA Wireless Dome. They did so without the help of starting forward Benny Williams, who didn’t play or attend the game. Naturally, this was noticed by just about everyone in the building, so Read more... The post Jim Boeheim says ‘I certainly didn’t bully anybody’ after bullying student reporter over fair question appeared first on Awful Announcing.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca officials OK golf course construction

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course will see construction this spring. City officials have given the green light to change Newman Municipal Golf Course. The parking lot will be moved, and a net will be put up near the 9th hole. Alderperson George McGonigal did not support...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Newfield Teacher Nominated For 30 Under 30

Elisa Rodriguez, an Academic Intervention Specialist for Reading for the Newfield Central School District, was named to the International Literacy Association's 30 under 30 list, which was released on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Rodriguez was nominated in the second half of 2022, based on observations of her work with students. She...
NEWFIELD, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse organizations come together to host Black History Month movie nights

Multiple organizations are joining hands to celebrate Black History Month by providing the Syracuse community with Saturday movie nights. Event attendees will get a refresher on Black history and a show. Each Saturday from 4 -8 p.m., Syracuse residents of all ages can enjoy snacks while watching biopics and documentaries illustrating the lives of prominent Black figures in history.
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
Grant Johnson

What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend

(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
SYRACUSE, NY

