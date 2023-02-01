Read full article on original website
Related
advancemonticellonian.com
Common Ground AR presents to local club
Jim Hendren and Misty Orpin From Common Ground AR spoke to a full crowd at the Monticello Rotary Club meeting Thursday, January 26. Hendren, a former member of the House of Representatives and the Arkansas Senate, started Common Ground AR as a way to present factual information to the public amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
advancemonticellonian.com
Feb. 3 Weather and Traffic Updates
As of this morning, ice patches are on roads and parking lots due to re-freezing. Half of the electric customers in Drew and Bradley Counties remain without power this morning. In Cleveland County, 98% of the customers are without power for the second day. Utility contractors have staged in several...
advancemonticellonian.com
Drew County declared disaster area by the State
County Judge Jessie Griffin told the Advance this afternoon that Drew County has been declared a disaster area by the State. The declaration will make state funds available for the cleanup and repairs of the infrastructure.
Comments / 0