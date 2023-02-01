Read full article on original website
NYC public school calendar: When is mid-winter break?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public schools will soon get a break from school this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long mid-winter recess from Feb. 20-24, which includes time off for President’s Day. The last day of classes...
500 NYC Public School teachers treated to free Broadway show
NEW YORK -- Thursday was Teachers' Night on Broadway.Five hundred New York City Public School teachers were treated to a free performance of "Chicago."The event is a collaboration between the Broadway League and the United Federation of Teachers, celebrating what educators do to help students succeed."What's so particularly special about tonight is that these teachers introduce arts, theater and the magic of Broadway to these students," Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said.RELATED STORY: Broadway Bridges program helps thousands of New York City students see their first Broadway showThe Broadway Bridges program is also returning this spring. It offers every New York City public high school student the chance to see a Broadway show before graduation.This year, 21 shows are participating in Broadway Bridges.
‘Underutilized’ Creedmoor Psych Center Looks Toward a Very Different Future
A visioning session Thursday night on the future of the state-owned Creedmoor Psychiatric Center drew about 90 community members to P.S./I.S. 208 in eastern Queens.The school itself is situated on what had been part of the mental health care campus, just across the Cross Island Parkway from an inpatient tower that housed several thousand mental health patients in its...
Over 60 organizations and leaders gather to support reintroduction of curriculum focused on religious diversity
The resolution calls on the New York City Department of Education to provide all grade levels with a curriculum focused on religious diversity.
‘We never forget’: Monsignor Farrell High School honors firefighter alum who died in the line of duty
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- On March 28, 1994, Christopher Siedenburg made the ultimate sacrifice. Critically injured in a Manhattan apartment fire while searching for victims, the 25-year-old member of the FDNY succumbed, telling EMTs who were transporting him to Cornell Burn Center that he had the greatest job in the world.
NYC civil service: Here are the promotion exams open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you work for New York City and are looking to rise in the ranks, the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its February application schedule of civil service exams available for promotion. Competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each...
Crumbl Cookies coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready dessert lovers. Crumbl, the viral cookie-maker whose dense, ooey gooey desserts quickly became a social media sensation, is opening up shop on Staten Island. “We are very excited to be part of the Charleston community,” a company spokesperson noted when questioned about a sign...
White Plains cardiologist gives tips on heart health on Wear Red Day
Dr. James Peacock, a cardiologist with White Plains Hospital, joined News 12 to discuss how heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.
Missing Marble Hill Girl Aged 12 Last Seen Walking towards Brooklyn Middle School
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 12-year-old girl from Marble Hill who was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It was reported to police that Dayana Vazquez of 1 Adrian Avenue in the Marble Hill section of The Bronx, located in the 50th Precinct, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at around 7.47 a.m., leaving Prospect Park station. She was walking toward M.S. 442 Carroll Garden School for Innovation, located at 500 19th Street, Brooklyn, located in the 72nd Precinct.
Maimonides Health and SUNY Downstate announce new cancer care collaboration
Maimonides Health, SUNY Downstate Health and the University Physicians of Brooklyn (UPB) announced a joint collaboration on Feb. 2 to launch a hematology-oncology partnership to expand cancer care in Central Brooklyn. The newly-announced partnership will grant further access to lifesaving care at the University Hospital of Downstate (UHD) by allowing...
Staten Island physical therapist says older adults should do these 4 things to stay active
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic kept older Staten Islanders hunkered in their homes. Their mobility waned and their physical conditions deteriorated. Those impacts continue to affect the most vulnerable Staten Islanders, said Michael DiStefano, a physical therapist for VNS Health, a home and community-based nonprofit. The...
Inside The Home Of The “Princess of Harlem” & How She’s Continuing Her Family’s Legacy
If you ask around Harlem — the true heart of Harlem — most people will immediately know the “Princess of Harlem.” It’s a nickname affectionately given to Dardra Coaxum, Harlem Shake social media manager and HRLM Champagne co-founder, for her commitment to serving members of her community.
COVID nearly took his life. St. Peter’s principal returns to Richmond University Medical Center to say thanks for saving it.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Michael Cosentino, the principal of St. Peter’s Boys High School who spent 40 days in Richmond University Medical Center in June/July 2021, some of that time on a ventilator while he battled COVID-19, returned to RUMC this week to say thanks. He met with...
Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
Officials visit Brooklyn Cruise Terminal migrant housing facility as Watson Hotel standoff comes to a close
Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and other elected officials toured the facility to see for themselves if it was fit for those seeking asylum.
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
New migrant shelter is heated, local pol says, but privacy and other concerns remain
The New York City Council member who represents Red Hook got her first look on Wednesday at the neighborhood’s new temporary shelter that has been housing asylum seekers since this past weekend. Council Member Alexa Avilés told City & State that the 1,000-bed shelter for single, adult male asylum-seekers...
New York City pivots, moves asylum seekers to Brooklyn amid ‘crisis’
New York City officials continue to try out new iterations of migrant relief centers as they grapple with, what Mayor Eric Adams calls, a “crisis.” This week, the city moved single migrant men out of the Watson Hotel and into the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. City officials said the move was because the hotel space was needed for families seeking asylum.
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town New York
One of the best restaurants in the nation is hiding just outside of Tarrytown, New York in Pocantico Hills. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, which opened in 2004, is known all around the world and is popular with foodies and celebrities. It has two Michelin stars and everything on the menu is innovative, beautiful, tasty, and memorable. This farm-to-table, upscale restaurant in small-town New York is absolutely incredible. Read on to learn more about it.
