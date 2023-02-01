ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

500 NYC Public School teachers treated to free Broadway show

NEW YORK -- Thursday was Teachers' Night on Broadway.Five hundred New York City Public School teachers were treated to a free performance of "Chicago."The event is a collaboration between the Broadway League and the United Federation of Teachers, celebrating what educators do to help students succeed."What's so particularly special about tonight is that these teachers introduce arts, theater and the magic of Broadway to these students," Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said.RELATED STORY: Broadway Bridges program helps thousands of New York City students see their first Broadway showThe Broadway Bridges program is also returning this spring. It offers every New York City public high school student the chance to see a Broadway show before graduation.This year, 21 shows are participating in Broadway Bridges.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

‘Underutilized’ Creedmoor Psych Center Looks Toward a Very Different Future

A visioning session Thursday night on the future of the state-owned Creedmoor Psychiatric Center drew about 90 community members to P.S./I.S. 208 in eastern Queens.The school itself is situated on what had been part of the mental health care campus, just across the Cross Island Parkway from an inpatient tower that housed several thousand mental health patients in its...
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Crumbl Cookies coming to Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready dessert lovers. Crumbl, the viral cookie-maker whose dense, ooey gooey desserts quickly became a social media sensation, is opening up shop on Staten Island. “We are very excited to be part of the Charleston community,” a company spokesperson noted when questioned about a sign...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
norwoodnews.org

Missing Marble Hill Girl Aged 12 Last Seen Walking towards Brooklyn Middle School

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 12-year-old girl from Marble Hill who was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It was reported to police that Dayana Vazquez of 1 Adrian Avenue in the Marble Hill section of The Bronx, located in the 50th Precinct, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at around 7.47 a.m., leaving Prospect Park station. She was walking toward M.S. 442 Carroll Garden School for Innovation, located at 500 19th Street, Brooklyn, located in the 72nd Precinct.
BROOKLYN, NY
BrooklynPapers.com

Maimonides Health and SUNY Downstate announce new cancer care collaboration

Maimonides Health, SUNY Downstate Health and the University Physicians of Brooklyn (UPB) announced a joint collaboration on Feb. 2 to launch a hematology-oncology partnership to expand cancer care in Central Brooklyn. The newly-announced partnership will grant further access to lifesaving care at the University Hospital of Downstate (UHD) by allowing...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island physical therapist says older adults should do these 4 things to stay active

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic kept older Staten Islanders hunkered in their homes. Their mobility waned and their physical conditions deteriorated. Those impacts continue to affect the most vulnerable Staten Islanders, said Michael DiStefano, a physical therapist for VNS Health, a home and community-based nonprofit. The...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Gothamist

The African American exodus from New York City

Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
straightarrownews.com

New York City pivots, moves asylum seekers to Brooklyn amid ‘crisis’

New York City officials continue to try out new iterations of migrant relief centers as they grapple with, what Mayor Eric Adams calls, a “crisis.” This week, the city moved single migrant men out of the Watson Hotel and into the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. City officials said the move was because the hotel space was needed for families seeking asylum.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyInYourState

Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town New York

One of the best restaurants in the nation is hiding just outside of Tarrytown, New York in Pocantico Hills. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, which opened in 2004, is known all around the world and is popular with foodies and celebrities. It has two Michelin stars and everything on the menu is innovative, beautiful, tasty, and memorable. This farm-to-table, upscale restaurant in small-town New York is absolutely incredible. Read on to learn more about it.
TARRYTOWN, NY

