Eagle County, CO

Man shot dead by Eagle County deputies

By KYLA PEARCE
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
FILE PHOTO MATT GUSH/iSTOCK

An Eagle County Sheriff's Office deputy fatally shot a domestic violence suspect in Edwards Tuesday, according to a news release.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday, Eagle County Sheriff deputies responded to a call involving a domestic disturbance in Edwards between an armed mam and a woman, according to the release.

Deputies told investigators they tried to verbally de-escalate the situation from the home's front porch.

The man came outside with a gun, according to the release, and shots were fired, resulting in his death. No details were provided about if the suspect shot first, or returned fire.

Officials did not report any other injuries and declined to release the names of anyone involved in the case, including deputies.

The deputies were placed on administrative leave, per Eagle County Sheriff's Office policy. When a deputy is involved in a shooting, the investigation is immediately turned over to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at 970-248-7500.

The Denver Gazette

