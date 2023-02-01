Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) closed the most recent trading day at $6.68, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Rocket Companies (RKT) Soars 10.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Rocket Companies (RKT) shares rallied 10.8% in the last trading session to close at $10.78. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 30.8% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
NASDAQ
Accenture (ACN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Accenture (ACN) closed at $289.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the consulting company had gained...
NASDAQ
Signet (SIG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Signet (SIG) closed at $80.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company...
NASDAQ
U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Soars 3.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
U.S. Physical Therapy USPH shares ended the last trading session 3.6% higher at $103.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.1% gain over the past four weeks. U.S. Physical Therapy recorded a strong...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
This Top Dividend Stock's High-Powered Growth Makes it a Great Buy
Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) recently reported strong fourth-quarter and full-year results. That enabled the global infrastructure giant to increase its dividend by another 6%. It has now grown its payout for 14 straight years. Brookfield sees more growth ahead. Here's a look at last year's strong showing and what...
NASDAQ
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Declares $0.38 Dividend
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.53 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
B. Riley Financial Cuts Stake in Marchex (MCHX)
Fintel reports that B. Riley Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.82MM shares of Marchex, Inc. (MCHX). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.02MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.66% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Declares $1.30 Dividend
KLA-Tencor said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Polaris Industries (PII) Declares $0.65 Dividend
Polaris Industries said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/4/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (LPLA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services...
NASDAQ
Energizer Holdings (ENR) Declares $0.30 Dividend
Energizer Holdings said on January 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Tradeweb Markets (TW) Declares $0.09 Dividend
Tradeweb Markets said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Culp CULP is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days. Canada Goose GOOS...
NASDAQ
Insiders Buy the Holdings of EWCO ETF
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (Symbol: EWCO) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), which makes up 4.26% of the Invesco...
NASDAQ
Top Research Reports for Walmart, Alibaba & Salesforce
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (WMT), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Universal (UVV) Declares $0.79 Dividend
Universal said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 6, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Franklin Covey (FC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.11MM shares of Franklin Covey Co. (FC). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.34MM shares and 9.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
