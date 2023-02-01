Read full article on original website
Extra snowfall this year means happy Colorado trees
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This year has been an exceptional year in terms of snowfall. Warmer have temperatures have brought some melting, and the soil and the trees are singing its praise. It’s a slow melt, too, which makes the moisture even more beneficial. At this point, the...
Governor Jared Polis visits Grand Junction
Mesa County is starting a new program with the goal of reducing pedestrian deaths on Mesa County streets.
Deep cold turns unseasonably warm by this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ll take more edge off of the cold, and then we’ll start warming steadily going into this weekend. Steady warming will bring our temperatures to above-normal territory this weekend. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 40s on Saturday and Sunday. Morning low will be in the 20s. Sun will be dimmed a bit by an increase in clouds, but the clouds aren’t likely to bring any rain or snow with them until Monday. Even over the mountains, we’re likely to stay dry and unseasonably warm this weekend. High temperatures will range from the 30s to near 40 degrees for much of the Ski Country.
Tax benefits can potentially be sent directly to employees
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With just a touch of a button, employers can now send a statement with tax benefit information to their employees. Colorado Democrats have proposed a bill centered around making tax benefit information more accessible to working Coloradans. Representative Mary Young said many Coloradans don’t access...
Gov. Polis in Grand Junction for State of the State remarks
Secretary of State launches new tool to combat business identity theft. The Secretary of State says...
Secretary of State launches new tool to combat business identity theft
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Secretary of State launched a new resource Wednesday to help prevent business identity theft and to help small businesses stay afloat when faced with fraud. The Secretary of State’s Office says it allows businesses and individuals to report when a business is fraudulently...
Rep. Boebert introduces legislation to delist the Gray Wolf
Gov. Polis in Grand Junction for State of the State remarks. The Grand Junction Chamber of...
Colorado House passes bill to address teacher shortage
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, the Colorado State House passed a bill to address teacher shortages and get more educators on the job. Democratic lawmakers want to attract more Coloradans to the teaching profession to help with the teacher shortage. The idea is to break down financial barriers.
