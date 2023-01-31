Brazos just south of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, around 11:45 p.m., DPS alerted UTPD about suspicious activity regarding a bullet that went through a driver’s (Non UT-affiliated) sunroof on Brazos just south of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. No injuries were reported. DPS and UTPD officers checked the surrounding areas and were unable to locate any suspects or shell casings.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO