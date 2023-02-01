Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Rocket Companies (RKT) Soars 10.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Rocket Companies (RKT) shares rallied 10.8% in the last trading session to close at $10.78. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 30.8% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
NASDAQ
Procore Technologies (PCOR) Soars 5.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Procore Technologies (PCOR) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $61.33. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.9% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 98.93MM shares of ConocoPhillips (COP). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 111.18MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Soars 19.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) shares soared 19.3% in the last trading session to close at $21.14. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 79.2% gain over the past four weeks. The stock is currently benefiting...
NASDAQ
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Soars 8.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) shares rallied 8.1% in the last trading session to close at $105.30. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 34.4% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Marriott International (MAR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.16MM shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 7, 2019 they reported 16.55MM shares and 4.97% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
NASDAQ
Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) closed the most recent trading day at $6.68, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Culp CULP is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days. Canada Goose GOOS...
NASDAQ
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.51MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 13.78MM shares and 4.90%...
NASDAQ
Signet (SIG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Signet (SIG) closed at $80.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company...
NASDAQ
Accenture (ACN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Accenture (ACN) closed at $289.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the consulting company had gained...
NASDAQ
Staar Surgical (STAA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Staar Surgical (STAA) closed at $77.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Declares $0.38 Dividend
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.53 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Heritage Commerce (HTBK)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.97MM shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK). This represents 8.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 5.08MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Soars 3.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
U.S. Physical Therapy USPH shares ended the last trading session 3.6% higher at $103.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.1% gain over the past four weeks. U.S. Physical Therapy recorded a strong...
NASDAQ
Polaris Industries (PII) Declares $0.65 Dividend
Polaris Industries said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.83MM shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU). This represents 5.19% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Lordstown Motors (RIDE)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.38MM shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2020 they reported 3.25MM shares and 11.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 281.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Comments / 0