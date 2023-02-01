Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Burger joints in GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
Ancient Hercules Statue Discovered While Repairing SewersPrateek DasguptaRome, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Reasons Why Woodstock, GA Is An Unexpected Must-See City Near Atlanta
Woodstock, GA is the perfect place to stay that’s close to Atlanta but with outdoor activities, great dining and plenty to do. Just thirty-five minutes north of Atlanta on I-75/575, it offers a surprising array of sophisticated and entertaining amenities with a welcoming, small-town feel. Woodstock, Georgia, has established...
Proposed walking, biking trail stirs controversy in one metro Atlanta city
Some neighbors fear the trail in Chamblee could bring crime.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Freight fails with 42; North End Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our first stop on this week’s Restaurant Report Card is the old train depot in Woodstock. It is a popular kitchen and tap with an unpopular health score. Freight on East Main Street in Cherokee County failed two out of its last three...
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
coosavalleynews.com
Lowrey Becomes First Female President of Rome Home Builders Association
Home builder Ivy Lowrey, licensed REALTOR at Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc., was recently named the president of the Rome Home Builders Association (RHBA). As such, she became the association’s first-ever female board president. Formed in 1956, the RHBA is a membership-based organization of professionals dedicated to promoting, educating and advocating the advancement of the residential construction industry.
WXIA 11 Alive
Historic Georgia church looks to reignite roots with new grant
CHUBBTOWN, Ga. — Along a rural stretch of Floyd County, a creek runs strong and roots run deep for one family. Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church, built in 1870, stands as a cornerstone for the Chubbtown Community and remains the only building left from the original area. Clemmie Whatley,...
A new Stone Mountain documentary examines the world's largest Confederate monument. Watch it here
LISTEN: GPB News' Peter Biello speaks with Kristian Weatherspoon, the vice president of digital storytelling at the Atlanta History Center, about a new documentary on the history of Stone Mountain. Stone Mountain is home to the largest Confederate Monument in the world. It features carvings of three prominent leaders of...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Steals over $14,000 in Electricity
Robert Christopher Freeman, 50 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole over $14,000 in electricity from Georgia Power. Reports said that between November 21, 2017 and December 6, 2022, Freeman used jumper cables to connect power to his home. During the time span, Freeman allegedly used $14,035.18 worth of electricity.
Car shot up in busy Cobb County shopping center, police say
The shopping center has several restaurants and a Publix grocery store in it.
winemag.com
Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA
Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
wfxg.com
Georgia Aquarium offers discount for Georgia residents
ATLANTA (WFXG) - The United States' largest aquarium, The Georgia Aquarium, is located in downtown Atlanta. Now through February 15, the aquarium is offering a discounted 'resident pass' for Georgia residents. The pass costs the price of a single-day aquarium ticket. Once purchased, Georgia residents can get unlimited visits to...
One of metro Atlanta’s busiest corridors is getting safety improvements
The improvements range from new audible push buttons at crosswalks to raising the sidewalks for more separation between foot traffic and the cars speeding by.
tourcounsel.com
Calhoun Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Georgia
Calhoun Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Calhoun, Georgia. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Calhoun Premium Outlets offers great bargains and outstanding...
Homeowners say deer overrunning their metro Atlanta neighborhood
State wildlife officials say hunting is the best way to keep the population down, but neighborhood managers say they won't allow it.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Large fire in Douglasville displaces family
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville family is homeless after losing their home in a fire Wednesday. Firefighters responded to 2410 Summer Lake Road just before 3:20 p.m. Douglas Count Fiere said the damage to the home was “extensive.”. Fire Chief Roderick B. Jolivette said, “the first...
Entrance to Chattahoochee River recreation area closed for visitor safety
The National Park Service has closed off one of the entrance roads to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area because of safety concerns. The recent rainfall has caused erosion to the road and parking lot at the Whitewater Creek entrance. Officials say they have closed the entrance until further notice as they come up with a repair plan. Whitewater Creek will also be closed off to pedestrians and NPS asks them to find another entrance. TRENDING STORIES:
cobbcountycourier.com
Grants help Highland Rivers go above and beyond
This guest commentary is by Melanie Dallas, LPC, CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health. As one of the largest behavioral health safety-net agencies in Georgia, it is an understatement to say Highland Rivers Behavioral Health does a lot of work. In fact, with a team of nearly 900 staff members that includes therapists, addiction counselors, peer specialists, case managers, psychiatrists, health services technicians and many more, Highland Rivers provides thousands of services to thousands of individuals each year.
atlantafi.com
Whataburger Opens In Woodstock
What a year 2023 is shaping up to be for Whataburger. The burger chain continues its aggressive expansion plans in metro Atlanta with the recent opening of its Woodstock location during the last week of January. When Whataburger opened its Kennesaw location earlier this winter, the place had long lines...
wrganews.com
City committee taps Atrium Health Floyd for employee wellness clinic
The City of Rome’s General Administration Committee voted Thursday to go with Atrium Health Floyd as the new provider for an employee wellness clinic. The contract, with the city’s portion being roughly $200,000, is expected to go into effect by March 1, after it is examined by the city attorney.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
