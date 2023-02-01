ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White, GA

justshortofcrazy.com

5 Reasons Why Woodstock, GA Is An Unexpected Must-See City Near Atlanta

Woodstock, GA is the perfect place to stay that’s close to Atlanta but with outdoor activities, great dining and plenty to do. Just thirty-five minutes north of Atlanta on I-75/575, it offers a surprising array of sophisticated and entertaining amenities with a welcoming, small-town feel. Woodstock, Georgia, has established...
WOODSTOCK, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Lowrey Becomes First Female President of Rome Home Builders Association

Home builder Ivy Lowrey, licensed REALTOR at Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc., was recently named the president of the Rome Home Builders Association (RHBA). As such, she became the association’s first-ever female board president. Formed in 1956, the RHBA is a membership-based organization of professionals dedicated to promoting, educating and advocating the advancement of the residential construction industry.
ROME, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Historic Georgia church looks to reignite roots with new grant

CHUBBTOWN, Ga. — Along a rural stretch of Floyd County, a creek runs strong and roots run deep for one family. Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church, built in 1870, stands as a cornerstone for the Chubbtown Community and remains the only building left from the original area. Clemmie Whatley,...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Steals over $14,000 in Electricity

Robert Christopher Freeman, 50 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he stole over $14,000 in electricity from Georgia Power. Reports said that between November 21, 2017 and December 6, 2022, Freeman used jumper cables to connect power to his home. During the time span, Freeman allegedly used $14,035.18 worth of electricity.
ROME, GA
winemag.com

Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA

Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Georgia Aquarium offers discount for Georgia residents

ATLANTA (WFXG) - The United States' largest aquarium, The Georgia Aquarium, is located in downtown Atlanta. Now through February 15, the aquarium is offering a discounted 'resident pass' for Georgia residents. The pass costs the price of a single-day aquarium ticket. Once purchased, Georgia residents can get unlimited visits to...
ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Calhoun Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Georgia

Calhoun Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Calhoun, Georgia. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Calhoun Premium Outlets offers great bargains and outstanding...
CALHOUN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Large fire in Douglasville displaces family

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville family is homeless after losing their home in a fire Wednesday. Firefighters responded to 2410 Summer Lake Road just before 3:20 p.m. Douglas Count Fiere said the damage to the home was “extensive.”. Fire Chief Roderick B. Jolivette said, “the first...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Entrance to Chattahoochee River recreation area closed for visitor safety

The National Park Service has closed off one of the entrance roads to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area because of safety concerns. The recent rainfall has caused erosion to the road and parking lot at the Whitewater Creek entrance. Officials say they have closed the entrance until further notice as they come up with a repair plan. Whitewater Creek will also be closed off to pedestrians and NPS asks them to find another entrance. TRENDING STORIES:
JOHNS CREEK, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Grants help Highland Rivers go above and beyond

This guest commentary is by Melanie Dallas, LPC, CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health. As one of the largest behavioral health safety-net agencies in Georgia, it is an understatement to say Highland Rivers Behavioral Health does a lot of work. In fact, with a team of nearly 900 staff members that includes therapists, addiction counselors, peer specialists, case managers, psychiatrists, health services technicians and many more, Highland Rivers provides thousands of services to thousands of individuals each year.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

Whataburger Opens In Woodstock

What a year 2023 is shaping up to be for Whataburger. The burger chain continues its aggressive expansion plans in metro Atlanta with the recent opening of its Woodstock location during the last week of January. When Whataburger opened its Kennesaw location earlier this winter, the place had long lines...
WOODSTOCK, GA
wrganews.com

City committee taps Atrium Health Floyd for employee wellness clinic

The City of Rome’s General Administration Committee voted Thursday to go with Atrium Health Floyd as the new provider for an employee wellness clinic. The contract, with the city’s portion being roughly $200,000, is expected to go into effect by March 1, after it is examined by the city attorney.
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
ATLANTA, GA

