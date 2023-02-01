Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in UFP Technologies (UFPT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.45MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Invesco Increases Position in Antero Midstream Partners (AM)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 33.30MM shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM). This represents 7.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 31.35MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.21MM shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN). This represents 8.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 14.02MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.34MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 44.57MM shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 39.16MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.81%...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in NetApp (NTAP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.30MM shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 18.50MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX). This represents 7.31% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.71MM shares and 5.48% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Invesco Increases Position in PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE). This represents 14.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 0.86MM shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.51MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 13.78MM shares and 4.90%...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.79MM shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS). This represents 8.72% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.82MM shares and 4.98% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Upmc Cuts Stake in Evolent Health (EVH)
Fintel reports that Upmc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.91MM shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH). This represents 5.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2018 they reported 6.43MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Franklin Resources (BEN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.41MM shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 27.02MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.23MM shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 10.01MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Declares $0.24 Dividend
MidWestOne Financial Group said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.97 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.83MM shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU). This represents 5.19% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Voya Financial (VOYA) Declares $0.20 Dividend
Voya Financial said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Culp CULP is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days. Canada Goose GOOS...
NASDAQ
U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Soars 3.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
U.S. Physical Therapy USPH shares ended the last trading session 3.6% higher at $103.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.1% gain over the past four weeks. U.S. Physical Therapy recorded a strong...
Comments / 0