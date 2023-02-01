A historic movie theatre in Illinois is known as being the second movie thread in the country to have had movies with sound, and it's still open today. The Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove, Illinois opened on Christmas Day 1928 and was the second there of its time to offer sounds with movies. Still open today, the theatre has been through a few remodeling projects which included adding another screen to its theater. The one really cool thing that this there offers is that before every movie guests can listen to a Wurlitzer organ on Friday evenings.

DOWNERS GROVE, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO