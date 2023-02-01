Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in MichiganKristen WaltersWyoming, MI
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Vendors on benefit of Michigan International Auto Show
The Michigan International Auto Show brings a lot of people to DeVos Place. The dealers are there to answer any questions customers may have. (Feb. 4, 2023) Vendors on benefit of Michigan International Auto …. The Michigan International Auto Show brings a lot of people to DeVos Place. The dealers...
32 Black men in Muskegon tell their stories in documentary by local filmmaker
The public will learn about the experiences of Black men in Muskegon County through a new documentary film 'Black Man' which will be shown at Frauenthal Theater in Muskegon at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. (Feb. 4, 2023) 32 Black men in Muskegon tell their stories in documentary...
Some live music to kick off your Friday morning
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Come celebrate the songs from some of Michigan’s best songwriters on February 11th at LowellArts. You are welcome to join in the celebration and enjoy a beautiful evening with four of the powerhouses of Michigan songwriting in one of the Michigan’s great destinations for music: LowellArts. Lowell’s own Josh Rose will be joined by Michelle Held, Michael Crittenden, and Annie Bacon in a Valentine’s Night entitled, “Love and Other Songs.”
Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan
Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened its first Michigan location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
Tips help car buyers navigate the new normal
The Michigan International Auto Show in Grand Rapids gives car buyers a chance to check out what they may not find on dealer lots. (Feb. 3, 2023) The Michigan International Auto Show in Grand Rapids gives car buyers a chance to check out what they may not find on dealer lots. (Feb. 3, 2023)
$12M marina with rare ‘super yacht’ slips coming to Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – A new $12 million Muskegon Lake marina on which construction is about to begin will be one of very few in Michigan able to accommodate “super yachts.”. The 233-slip marina that is part of Adelaide Pointe will have several 80- to 100-foot slips and one 150-foot slip, according to developer Ryan Leestma.
Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 020423
Temperatures have warmed up significantly and will continue. Some drizzle is possible Sunday and some light rain and 40s are expected for mid-week. (Feb. 4, 2023) Temperatures have warmed up significantly and will continue. Some drizzle is possible Sunday and some light rain and 40s are expected for mid-week. (Feb. 4, 2023)
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
New housing and child care center coming to Kzoo
A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023) A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023)
GRPS holds safety meeting after guns brought to Burton schools
Parents, teachers and administrators at two Grand Rapids schools are working together to find solutions to prevent guns in classrooms. (Feb. 2, 2023) GRPS holds safety meeting after guns brought to Burton …. Parents, teachers and administrators at two Grand Rapids schools are working together to find solutions to prevent...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room
A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
Sparta HS senior to become 1st in her family to attend college
Sparta HS senior to become 1st in her family to attend …. Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co. An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) Disney princesses will be in GR this weekend. Disney on...
News and exciting updates from Gentex
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Gentex is a big part of the Michigan International Auto Show every year. Yesterday afternoon they made a big announcement about their expansion into Grand Rapids and they’ve got something special going on at this year’s show. We got the chance to...
Have you seen Jade? Missing Michigan teen may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area
Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been in contact with her family since Wednesday, Jan. 25, and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area, according to police.
Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co.
An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co. An organization in Allegan County is looking to keep people fed by collecting jars of peanut butter. (Feb. 3, 2023) Storm Team...
Police confirm bodies found were missing Lansing rapper and friends
Police announced on Thursday that three bodies had been found but did not identify them as Kelly, Givens, and Wicker until Friday.
