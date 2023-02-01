ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vendors on benefit of Michigan International Auto Show

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Some live music to kick off your Friday morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Come celebrate the songs from some of Michigan’s best songwriters on February 11th at LowellArts. You are welcome to join in the celebration and enjoy a beautiful evening with four of the powerhouses of Michigan songwriting in one of the Michigan’s great destinations for music: LowellArts. Lowell’s own Josh Rose will be joined by Michelle Held, Michael Crittenden, and Annie Bacon in a Valentine’s Night entitled, “Love and Other Songs.”
LOWELL, MI
tourcounsel.com

Rogers Plaza | Shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan

Rogers Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyoming, Michigan, a suburb of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Opened in 1961, it was the first shopping mall in Western Michigan and the first enclosed one in the state of Michigan. The center features Planet Fitness and Citi Trends among its major stores.
WYOMING, MI
WOOD

Fifth Third Bank Where You Live

Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened its first Michigan location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
WOOD

Tips help car buyers navigate the new normal

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 020423

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

New housing and child care center coming to Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

GRPS holds safety meeting after guns brought to Burton schools

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room

A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
FENNVILLE, MI
WOOD

News and exciting updates from Gentex

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Gentex is a big part of the Michigan International Auto Show every year. Yesterday afternoon they made a big announcement about their expansion into Grand Rapids and they’ve got something special going on at this year’s show. We got the chance to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Peanut butter drive being held in Allegan Co.

