Taylorsville, UT

WVC man arrested after missing girl found in basement believed to be sex-trafficked

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A missing Arizona girl was discovered in Utah in the residence of a man who was found guilty in 2020 of sexually abusing a juvenile girl. According to the Utah Department of Corrections, agents from Adult Probation and Parole learned from Arizona officials that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and may have been with Jordan Daniel Sorenson, who is 26 years old.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Victim of Salt Lake shooting pronounced dead, police continue search for shooter

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The victim of a Salt Lake City shooting that occurred Wednesday evening has died. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that 35-year-old Guthrie Serawop was found with a critical gunshot wound as officers were responding to the Riverview Townhomes at 1665 South Riverside Drive just before 7 p.m. Feb. 1 on a report of a shooting.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Salt Lake City police release body cam video of fatal officer-involved shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police recently shared videos of bodycam footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting. According to officials, the incident began on Jan. 13 around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 1300 West and Arapaho Avenue, when officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department located a vehicle with both people inside wanted for a violent felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park City liquor store roof collapses; snow possibly to blame

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities said that a heavy snow load cold have been a contributing factor in a roof that collapsed at a Park City liquor store Wednesday night. Representatives of the Park City Fire District reported that crews were joined by officers with the Park City Police Department in responding to Sidewinder Drive on a report of a water flow alarm that had been triggered shortly after 7 p.m.
PARK CITY, UT
Utah writer shares decorative details inside SLC restaurant with ties to Green Book

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Every restaurant has a story of how it came to be. Sometimes its history can leave its mark on the exterior or even interior parts of the structure. Many people are not familiar with the history of some buildings that still exist today and their ties to a special book that helped African American families years ago, as they navigated during the years of segregation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Several Foothill elk herd animals killed by hunters

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several animals in the Foothill elk herd, which has made headlines for coming into busy areas of eastern Salt Lake City, were recently killed after being hit by vehicles. Additional animals have been killed by hunters. “I don’t have that number,” said Scott Root...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Punxsutawney Phil makes annual, likely incorrect, meteorological prediction

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Despite the fact that spring -- marked by the spring equinox, when the Earth evens out on its axis as the northern hemisphere begins tilting into the direct path of the sun's radiation -- happens at the same time each year, a groundhog in Pennsylvania has made its yearly prediction about whether that day comes sooner or later.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

