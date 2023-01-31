Read full article on original website
December Leopard Leaders
Congratulations to these amazing students. They were our December Leopard Leaders that showed motivation for the month. Great job everyone!
Memory Books and Sweet Rolls
On Thursday, parent volunteers (Ashlie Dilworth, Allison Terry, Rachel Miramontes, Katie Lamb, Amanda Webb, & Patti Carpenter) took each teacher's class so the teacher could go enjoy a homemade sweet roll and hot chocolate in the faculty room. The volunteers supervised classes and helped students create a memory book for the teacher. THANK YOU parents!!!
