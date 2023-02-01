ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peebles, OH

Lady Indians clinch no worse than tie in SHAC small school

People's Defender
People's Defender
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B25wy_0kZ57HEB00
Junior Payton Johnson is averaging 24 points a game to help put the Peebles Lady Indians on the verge of winning an outright SHAC small school title. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

With a very convincing win on January 26 in Fayetteville, Coach Sidney Pell and her Peebles Lady Indians are once again sitting along atop the standings in the small school division of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, one win away from clinching outright.

The Lady Indians trounced Fayetteville 67-30 behind 24 points from junior guard Payton Johnson, 13 from Angel Gray and 12 from Abigail Smalley. The visiting Peebles squad made their statement early, leading 21-4 after the first quarter and never looked back.

The Lady Indians win improved them to 7-5 in conference play, one game ahead of 6-6 Whiteoak, and with one conference game left, they have clinched no worse than a tie and can win the SHAC small school outright on Thursday night. That won’t be an easy task as the Tribe will travel to Lynchburg to face the 11-8 Lady Mustangs, who were the preseason choice to win the big school division and have won four of their last five outings. Whiteoak will be heavily favored to win their final SHAC outing as they will host the Manchester Lady Greyhounds.

“We knew coming into the season that we had a tough schedule with a young team,” said Coach Pell. “Through some adversity and growing pains early, it seems like we have finally figured things out and are firing on all cylinders the last few games. Several girls with very little experience coming into the year have grown up throughout our season and are making a huge difference right now. We dropped a few games early that we thought might take us out of league contention, however, someone must have been looking out for us because the chips fell just right for us to control our own destiny with one conference game left. With our win at Fayetteville we locked up a share of the league with a chance to win it outright at Lynchburg against a very tough team that has also recently found their stride.”

After their regular season finale at Lynchburg, the Lady Indians will then move on to sectional tournament play, this time in Division III, when they will travel to Minford on February February at 1 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
People's Defender

Osborne buzzer beater sends Devils past Peebles

The biggest rivalry in Adams County high school boys basketball was renewed on Tuesday night in Peebles as the Indians hosted the North Adams Green Devils in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action. If you went by the records coming in, the Devils would have been heavy favorites but when those two squads hook up, throw the records out the door. That was the case Tuesday night as the Indians and Devils went back and forth in a contest that came down to whoever had the ball last.
PEEBLES, OH
People's Defender

Betty Hayslip

Betty Hayslip, age 88 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville, Kentucky. Bet
MANCHESTER, OH
People's Defender

JoAnn Alspach

JoAnn Alspach, age 85 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023. JoAnn was born June 16, 1937 in Adams County, Ohio to the late
WEST UNION, OH
People's Defender

People's Defender

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy