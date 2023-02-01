ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

BUCKSCO.Today

Holy Family University Awarded It’s On Us PA Grant from the Governor’s Office

The university is receiving another important grant to uphold their quality education. For the sixth consecutive year, Holy Family University has been awarded the It’s On Us PA grant. The Pennsylvania Governor’s Office announced on Jan. 10 that Holy Family University is among the 39 Pennsylvania institutions of higher education that will receive grants to combat sexual violence on campus.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Local News

West Chester man arrested on weapons, drug charges

WEST CHESTER—A West Chester man was arrested on firearms and drug charges following a routine traffic stop in which a loaded gun was found. On January 27, 2023 at approximately 10 p.m., officers with the West Chester Borough Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a violation. As a result of this traffic stop, the operator, Guy Denis, 32 of West Chester, was arrested for narcotic violations.
WEST CHESTER, PA
delawaretoday.com

ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware

The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
DELAWARE STATE
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Wilmington, Delaware

Concord Mall, a shopping mall located north of the city of Wilmington in the unincorporated Brandywine Hundred area along U.S. Route 202, is Delaware's second-largest shopping mall. A short distance south of the Pennsylvania border, it attracts shoppers from Pennsylvania and other neighboring states wishing to take advantage of tax-free shopping in Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
The Philadelphia Citizen

The Ultimate Job Interview with Jeff Brown and Maria Quiñones Sánchez

Let’s just say this up front: Former Mayor Michael Nutter asked civic-minded grocery store owner and philanthropist Jeff Brown some hard questions at The Citizen’s second Ultimate Job Interview event this week. And Brown did not know the answers. Some of those questions included: What is the Sinking...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market

PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
