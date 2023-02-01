Read full article on original website
Local Woman’s Weeklong Stay at Hotel in Chester County Pays Off Professionally
Tylisa Williams, a building-trades apprentice who lived in Chester County while studying, recently visited Strawberry Mansion High School in Philadelphia to tout a new program designed to propel students with interest in the trades, writes Kristen A. Graham for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Chester receiver asks bankruptcy court to put brakes on $276.5 million DELCORA sale
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The city of Chester is trying to stop the sale of the Delaware County Regional Water Quality Control Authority (DELCORA).
Daily Local News
Murder conviction for Chester County man overturned, defendant freed
A Chester County man who had long asserted his innocence in the decade-old murder of a local man who was shot while playing a video game during a home invasion robbery saw his conviction overturned Wednesday by a federal appeals court. The court found that the only evidence against defendant...
Bankruptcy Judge Limits Chester City Council Powers, Calls for Change
The Chester City government is “dysfunctional” and needs to be majorly changed, according to Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler. That’s the conclusion of her ruling on Chester’s bankruptcy case, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
$1.6 million worth of fentanyl seized in Montgomery County bust, district attorney says
Authorities in Montgomery County said more than $1.6 million worth of fentanyl was seized during a drug bust this week.
Holy Family University Awarded It’s On Us PA Grant from the Governor’s Office
The university is receiving another important grant to uphold their quality education. For the sixth consecutive year, Holy Family University has been awarded the It’s On Us PA grant. The Pennsylvania Governor’s Office announced on Jan. 10 that Holy Family University is among the 39 Pennsylvania institutions of higher education that will receive grants to combat sexual violence on campus.
Acting city controller resigns ahead of expected run in May primary
Christy Brady has resigned as acting city controller of Philadelphia and is expected to announce that she plans to officially run for the controller’s seat.
phillyvoice.com
Lansdowne home health care agency must pay $2.3 million to workers deprived of adequate overtime wages
A Lansdowne home health care company must pay more than $2.3 million in back wages and damages to workers after failing to provide them with time-and-a-half overtime pay, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. Affectionate Home Health Care, which provides nursing care and household management to Philadelphia and Delaware...
Daily Local News
West Chester man arrested on weapons, drug charges
WEST CHESTER—A West Chester man was arrested on firearms and drug charges following a routine traffic stop in which a loaded gun was found. On January 27, 2023 at approximately 10 p.m., officers with the West Chester Borough Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a violation. As a result of this traffic stop, the operator, Guy Denis, 32 of West Chester, was arrested for narcotic violations.
Triple shooting in Wilmington, Delaware leaves 1 person dead
A triple shooting on Saturday afternoon in Wilmington, Delaware has left a man dead.
New Hope Art Center Receives Funds from Local Grant Program for New Exhibit
A Bucks County art center recently received financial backing from a local group in order to organize an important exhibit. The New Hope Colony Foundation for the Arts will be showcasing the work of Morgan Colt through a grant from The Bucks Couty Tourism Grant Program. “We are very grateful...
SEPTA bus crashes in Delaware County, 3 passengers injured
Three passengers were injured when a SEPTA driver lost control and crashed in Delaware County.
delawaretoday.com
ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware
The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
Daily Local News
Driver in car stolen in Chester County injures woman and her child in wrong-way crash
A stolen car driven the wrong way on Washington Street, with police in pursuit, collided with another car, injuring a woman and her 4-year-old son child during the Thursday afternoon rush as its driver tried to evade police, Reading police said. An officer came upon the crash just before 5...
Renovations Begin at the New Location for the African American Museum of Bucks County
The museum's new location has finally begun its long-talked about renovations. One of Bucks County’s most popular museums has begun necessary renovations to their new and historic home base. The African American Museum of Bucks County, now located at the Boone Farm estate at 827 Langhorne-Newtown Road in Langhorne,...
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mall | Shopping mall in Wilmington, Delaware
Concord Mall, a shopping mall located north of the city of Wilmington in the unincorporated Brandywine Hundred area along U.S. Route 202, is Delaware's second-largest shopping mall. A short distance south of the Pennsylvania border, it attracts shoppers from Pennsylvania and other neighboring states wishing to take advantage of tax-free shopping in Delaware.
The Philadelphia Citizen
The Ultimate Job Interview with Jeff Brown and Maria Quiñones Sánchez
Let’s just say this up front: Former Mayor Michael Nutter asked civic-minded grocery store owner and philanthropist Jeff Brown some hard questions at The Citizen’s second Ultimate Job Interview event this week. And Brown did not know the answers. Some of those questions included: What is the Sinking...
Veteran prosecutor returns to Philly DA’s homicide unit following ‘road rage’ incident
Later this month, Assistant District Attorney Anthony Voci is scheduled to appear in a Philadelphia courtroom to prosecute a murder trial connected to the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man. The case is a far cry from the kinds of crimes fielded by the insurance fraud division of the District...
fox29.com
Charges filed against accused teenage carjacker shot by passenger with license to carry
PHILADELPHIA - Prosecutors in Philadelphia have charged a teenager who police say was shot several times when he attempted to carjack someone who has a license to carry a firearm. The 17-year-old allegedly opened the door of a Honda Civic with two people inside that was parked on the 1800...
Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market
PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
