Marlene Higgins Bennington, 76, of Lexington died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at. , she was a daughter of the late Emory W. Higgins Sr. and Julia Souza Higgins. and was a seamstress at Alvin Dennis and Leggett's Department Store for many years. Surviving are her husband, Tommy Lewis Bennington; children,...

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO