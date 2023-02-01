Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Related
Bronco Sports
Broncos Fall on the Road to Ranked Aztecs
SAN DIEGO – Cold shooting and the absence of Marcus Shaver was too much for Boise State men's basketball to overcome in a 72-52 loss to No. 22 San Diego State Saturday night at Viejas Arena. The Broncos (18-6, 8-3 MW) shot 36.5% from the field its fifth-lowest of...
Bronco Sports
Broncos Take Down Wolf Pack
RENO, Nev. – Abby Muse scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to propel Boise State to a 62-58 victory over Nevada, Thursday, at the Lawlor Event Center. Muse, who became the program's all-time career block leader during the game, drained six of her eight attempts (75%) from the field. The junior finished with her 17th career double-double and blocked six shots in 36 minutes of action.
Bronco Sports
Broncos Picked to Finish First in Preseason Poll
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Boise State softball was selected to place first in the Mountain West Preseason Coaches' Poll, the conference announced Thursday. The Blue and Orange finished the 2022 campaign 40-10 overall and 19-5 in conference play, securing second place. The Broncos have 12 letterwinners returning, including six...
Bronco Sports
Huskies Deal Broncos First Loss Of The Season
BOISE, Idaho – The Boise State women's tennis team was dealt its first loss of the season Friday evening, dropping a 7-0 contest against Washington at Boas Indoor Tennis Center. The Huskies (5-0) jumped out to an early lead after winning the doubles point over the Broncos (3-1) with...
Former Boise State QB Taste Tests Cheeseburgers on TikTok [Video]
All of the talk surrounding Boise State athletics these days is basketball. The team has been dominant all season long and they are once again proving to be among the best in the Mountain West Conference and frankly, among the best in the western United States. On the football field,...
Bronco Sports
Boise State’s John Chin Selected for Jamaican Davis Cup Team
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State sophomore John Chin has been selected by the Jamaican National Team to represent the country in this weekend's Davis Cup World Group II qualifier versus Estonia at the Eric Bell National Tennis Centre in Kingston, Jamaica, Feb. 4-5. Chin is one of five members of the squad and one of two currently playing collegiately in the United States. For this match, he will join Blaise (Tennessee), Jacob Bicknell, Rowland "Randy" Phillips and Daniel Azar. The team is captained and coached by Melville Spence.
Boise Man Adds Another World Record to His Impressive Resume
If you've lived in Boise for some time, you may be familiar with the man known as David Rush. The man of many talents... According to the official site for Guinness World Records, David is an author, speaker, entertainer, STEM advocate, and as we all know - a career record-breaker. David is known for breaking over 200 world records and has quite literally made a career out of it. The man has broken records that most of us never knew even existed.
Ryan Stewart and his family made a life changing decision one cup at a time
Ryan Stewart and his family made a life changing decision one cup at a time, and he's found the perfect blend.
This Boise Brewery Was Just Named The Absolute Best in Idaho
We have some great places in Idaho and the Treasure Valley to grab a beer. According to Far and Wide who just did a nationwide look into each state's best brewery, we have a pretty great one downtown that also does a lot for the community. Something extra special about...
The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023
At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach
Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
A Delicious California Based Cookie Bakery Is Coming to Meridian Soon
Meridian already has a Crumbl Cookies location on Eagle Road. Less than two miles away, you’ll find one of their biggest competitor, Chip Cookies, in The Village at Meridian. Now a third bakery is hoping to challenge for the title of “top cookie.”. Cookie Co. set up a...
eastidahonews.com
Kansas family’s dog went missing eight years ago. It just turned up in Idaho
CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — Nicolle Leon left for work one morning in 2015. When she returned to her Wichita, Kansas, home later that day, the family’s dog, a beagle named Roscoe, was gone. “He went missing,” Leon said. “We looked everywhere for him.”. Roscoe was a...
Dozens of Dogs Arrive to Boise from Louisiana By Plane [Video]
We know that folks in the Treasure Valley love their pets--you could say that all in all, residents of the Boise metro are "dog people". When there's a cause, Boise residents always rise to the occasion. Well, there's a very adorable cause going on right now. The Idaho Humane Society...
Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America
There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
Unsuspecting Boise Deli Counter May Serve The City’s Best Lunch
If you were to survey a group of random Boise residents about the best place to grab lunch, you would get a whole lot of different answers. Of course, there are common places you might hear a time or two and perhaps a spot with a great lunch special. We...
Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke: ‘I will not misuse the office’
A lieutenant governor strolling in to talk with the governor or chief of staff is hardly a shocking development – unless you consider how life was before former House Speaker Scott Bedke took the job a few weeks ago. He provides a marked contrast from his predecessor, Janice McGeachin, who spent much of her term […] The post Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke: ‘I will not misuse the office’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Post Register
Boise High School sees increased police presence after vague threat
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise High School has an increased Police presence after a vague threat was made against the school on Friday, February 3rd. Boise High School received a vague threat that was not directed toward any specific individual. Boise High School administration contacted Boise Police and School District administrators who began investigating the threat.
Comments / 0