Boise, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bronco Sports

Broncos Fall on the Road to Ranked Aztecs

SAN DIEGO – Cold shooting and the absence of Marcus Shaver was too much for Boise State men's basketball to overcome in a 72-52 loss to No. 22 San Diego State Saturday night at Viejas Arena. The Broncos (18-6, 8-3 MW) shot 36.5% from the field its fifth-lowest of...
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Broncos Take Down Wolf Pack

RENO, Nev. – Abby Muse scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to propel Boise State to a 62-58 victory over Nevada, Thursday, at the Lawlor Event Center. Muse, who became the program's all-time career block leader during the game, drained six of her eight attempts (75%) from the field. The junior finished with her 17th career double-double and blocked six shots in 36 minutes of action.
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Broncos Picked to Finish First in Preseason Poll

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Boise State softball was selected to place first in the Mountain West Preseason Coaches' Poll, the conference announced Thursday. The Blue and Orange finished the 2022 campaign 40-10 overall and 19-5 in conference play, securing second place. The Broncos have 12 letterwinners returning, including six...
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Huskies Deal Broncos First Loss Of The Season

BOISE, Idaho – The Boise State women's tennis team was dealt its first loss of the season Friday evening, dropping a 7-0 contest against Washington at Boas Indoor Tennis Center. The Huskies (5-0) jumped out to an early lead after winning the doubles point over the Broncos (3-1) with...
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Boise State’s John Chin Selected for Jamaican Davis Cup Team

BOISE, Idaho – Boise State sophomore John Chin has been selected by the Jamaican National Team to represent the country in this weekend's Davis Cup World Group II qualifier versus Estonia at the Eric Bell National Tennis Centre in Kingston, Jamaica, Feb. 4-5. Chin is one of five members of the squad and one of two currently playing collegiately in the United States. For this match, he will join Blaise (Tennessee), Jacob Bicknell, Rowland "Randy" Phillips and Daniel Azar. The team is captained and coached by Melville Spence.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Man Adds Another World Record to His Impressive Resume

If you've lived in Boise for some time, you may be familiar with the man known as David Rush. The man of many talents... According to the official site for Guinness World Records, David is an author, speaker, entertainer, STEM advocate, and as we all know - a career record-breaker. David is known for breaking over 200 world records and has quite literally made a career out of it. The man has broken records that most of us never knew even existed.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Most Popular Idaho Baby Names of 2023

At a time when parents around the nation are choosing fashionable, quirky, or super trendy baby names, BabyCenter reports Idaho parents are going another direction in 2023! And we love it. Kicking off Boise's 2023 baby name season was the birth of sweet baby Elora—the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital. You can see her beautiful birth announcement here!
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'He's out there': Where is Michael Vaughan?

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Brandi Neal, the mother of missing Fruitand boy Michael Vaughan, sat in her living room on a cold January day wiping tears from her face. Neal moves to make another attempt, like she has done so many times before, pleading for the return of her 6-year-old blonde, blue-eyed son she calls "Monkey."
FRUITLAND, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach

Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Dozens of Dogs Arrive to Boise from Louisiana By Plane [Video]

We know that folks in the Treasure Valley love their pets--you could say that all in all, residents of the Boise metro are "dog people". When there's a cause, Boise residents always rise to the occasion. Well, there's a very adorable cause going on right now. The Idaho Humane Society...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Has One Of The Best ‘Mom and Pop’ Restaurants In America

There's nothing better than being able to support local businesses!. A restaurant in Caldwell has made a list of America's Best 'Mom and Pop' Restaurants For Incredible Comfort Food. There's nothing better than being able to enjoy some amazing comfort food that provides that nostalgic feeling of having a home cooked meal after a long day. You better not be counting calories because the best comfort food is there to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke: ‘I will not misuse the office’

A lieutenant governor strolling in to talk with the governor or chief of staff is hardly a shocking development – unless you consider how life was before former House Speaker Scott Bedke took the job a few weeks ago. He provides a marked contrast from his predecessor, Janice McGeachin, who spent much of her term […] The post Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke: ‘I will not misuse the office’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Boise High School sees increased police presence after vague threat

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise High School has an increased Police presence after a vague threat was made against the school on Friday, February 3rd. Boise High School received a vague threat that was not directed toward any specific individual. Boise High School administration contacted Boise Police and School District administrators who began investigating the threat.
BOISE, ID

