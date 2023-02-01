Read full article on original website
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
KOCO
Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
OHP: Man killed in crash along icy roadway
Officials say a 45-year-old Oklahoma man was killed in a crash along an icy roadway.
News On 6
Authorities Responding To Semi Rollover In Downtown OKC
First responders are on the scene of a semi rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in downtown OKC. The accident happened on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 heading toward Ft. Smith Junction. The semi was carrying large pipes and several rolled off. Each pipe weighed about 5000 pounds. The driver was...
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
Guthrie police seek public help locating stolen vehicles
The Guthrie Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two vehicles and a trailer were stolen from the downtown area within the last week.
Authorities Respond To Crash On I-44 In NW OKC
Authorities in Oklahoma City responded to the scene of a wreck on I-44 near Northwest Expressway. It is unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story.
pdjnews.com
NCSO to investigate unresponsive person
Noble County Sheriff’s Office responded to an unresponsive person in Billings on Monday, Jan. 30. An investigation is continuing currently. Once more information is released, and update will be provided as the PDJ follows this story.
KOCO
Police respond to armed robbery, barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police responded to an armed robbery turned barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City, officials said. Open the video player above for other top headlines. Authorities said at 8:17 a.m. Saturday, police received a call about an armed robbery. Officers tried to make contact with the suspect, who barricaded themself inside a room at the Plaza Inn, officials said.
3 arrested after woman found murdered in Billings
The Noble County Sheriff's Office says 3 people have been arrested after a woman was found dead at a Billings home Monday.
KOCO
OHP: Man dies after hit-and-run crash on highway in northern Oklahoma
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and another was taken to a hospital after a hit-and-run collision Thursday evening in Noble County. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling east on U.S. 64 near Morrison when it crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the Tahoe left the road and overturned.
1 Dead After Hit-&-Run Crash Along US-64 In Noble County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a man is dead after a hit-and-run crash along US-64 in Noble County. According to troopers, the crash happened about four miles east of Morrison, Oklahoma, on Thursday at around 5:26 p.m. Troopers say a white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound along US-64...
Slick roadways lead to multiple wrecks on Oklahoma highways
The freezing rain that moved through the state overnight caused slick roads across certain parts of the Oklahoma City metro.
Oklahoma woman’s never-ending tiny home issues now fixed after months
KFOR brought you this story a couple of weeks ago about an Oklahoma woman having never ending issues after she purchased a mobile home from Tiny House Outlet of OKC.
ODOT: Major interchange could soon get the green light
The green light could soon come in the final phase of construction for the I-44 and I-235 area.
KOCO
Police departments warn Oklahomans about leaving guns in cars
MOORE, Okla. — Law enforcement agencies in the Oklahoma City area said they have seen a growing number of auto burglaries targeting gun owners. In January, the Moore Police Department said nine firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles, with one being an AR rifle. “The message to gun owners...
OKCPD Release Body Camera Video Of Man Arrested For Bicycle Violation, Later Died In Custody
A man awaiting transfer to the Garfield County jail died last Friday from apparent suicide while in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Oklahoma City police arrested Isiah Mitchell, 26, on a bicycle violation and a nearly seven year-old warrant out of Garfield County. Police released the officer’s body camera footage on Friday, along with the dash camera video.
KOCO
Police search for suspect accused of stealing car from Will Rogers World Airport
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police continued to search for a suspect connected to stealing a man's vehicle from the Will Rogers World Airport parking garage. The man, who didn't want to be on camera, had his car stolen from the Oklahoma City airport over a month ago. He is having to use a rental car until the police find his vehicle.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Feb. 2
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:10 a.m. Cleveland County confirmed warrants on Angle Parkerson. At 9:03 a.m. Tonkawa police advised of a controlled burn on Highway 60 and 108th Road. At 2:46 p.m. Ponca City police confirmed warrants on William Delk. At...
news9.com
Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home
A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
