Logan County, OK

KOCO

Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma

NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Authorities Responding To Semi Rollover In Downtown OKC

First responders are on the scene of a semi rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in downtown OKC. The accident happened on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 heading toward Ft. Smith Junction. The semi was carrying large pipes and several rolled off. Each pipe weighed about 5000 pounds. The driver was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit

Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
pdjnews.com

NCSO to investigate unresponsive person

Noble County Sheriff’s Office responded to an unresponsive person in Billings on Monday, Jan. 30. An investigation is continuing currently. Once more information is released, and update will be provided as the PDJ follows this story.
BILLINGS, OK
KOCO

Police respond to armed robbery, barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police responded to an armed robbery turned barricaded suspect in Oklahoma City, officials said. Open the video player above for other top headlines. Authorities said at 8:17 a.m. Saturday, police received a call about an armed robbery. Officers tried to make contact with the suspect, who barricaded themself inside a room at the Plaza Inn, officials said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OHP: Man dies after hit-and-run crash on highway in northern Oklahoma

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and another was taken to a hospital after a hit-and-run collision Thursday evening in Noble County. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling east on U.S. 64 near Morrison when it crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the Tahoe left the road and overturned.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Police departments warn Oklahomans about leaving guns in cars

MOORE, Okla. — Law enforcement agencies in the Oklahoma City area said they have seen a growing number of auto burglaries targeting gun owners. In January, the Moore Police Department said nine firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles, with one being an AR rifle. “The message to gun owners...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKCPD Release Body Camera Video Of Man Arrested For Bicycle Violation, Later Died In Custody

A man awaiting transfer to the Garfield County jail died last Friday from apparent suicide while in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Oklahoma City police arrested Isiah Mitchell, 26, on a bicycle violation and a nearly seven year-old warrant out of Garfield County. Police released the officer’s body camera footage on Friday, along with the dash camera video.
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Feb. 2

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:10 a.m. Cleveland County confirmed warrants on Angle Parkerson. At 9:03 a.m. Tonkawa police advised of a controlled burn on Highway 60 and 108th Road. At 2:46 p.m. Ponca City police confirmed warrants on William Delk. At...
KAY COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home

A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

