It's our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where we will hear from Roman Reigns after the demise of The Bloodline at Royal Rumble. The stunning ending of last Saturday's Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns victorious over challenger Kevin Owens, thus continuing his historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Tribal Chief, as during his post-match destruction of Owens, "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn found his soul and turned on Reigns, walloping him with a steel chair. Further complicating things for The Bloodline was Jey Uso seemingly taking Zayn's side and turning his back on his family. With The Bloodline entirely in disarray, how will Reigns respond on tonight's SmackDown?

1 DAY AGO