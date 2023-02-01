Read full article on original website
WWE Hall of Fame wrestler hospitalized, fighting for his life
“Superstar” Billy Graham is fighting for his life. A GoFundMe has been created for the wrestling legend, which is asking for $25,000 to help the former WWF heavyweight champion. An update on his condition was posted on Wednesday. Friends, Wayne (Billy) has had a very rough run lately. He...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Doesn’t Want To Be A Part Of Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Cage Match
Becky Lynch and Bayley were supposed to collide inside a steel cage on RAW Is XXX but that match never happened. Instead, Damage CTRL assaulted Lynch for a minute or so, further taking the rivalry a notch up. This past week on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins was brought into the feud between Lynch and Bayley when the latter declared that the former Universal champion only married The Man because she was pregnant.
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Wanted Sable To Leave WWE Before They Could Get Married
Rena Marlette Lesnar, better known by her ring name Sable, was among the most popular WWE divas of the Attitude Era. She has had two stints with WWE, and her return to the company happened quickly, considering the ugly fallout of her first departure. It was during her second run in WWE that Sable crossed paths with her current spouse, Brock Lesnar.
PWMania
Significant Number of Employees Released From WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Return
When a company is looking to sell, it is normal for it to lay off some of its employees in order to reduce expenses and make the company as profitable as possible. WWE is no exception, especially now that Vince McMahon has returned. Following McMahon’s return to the company as...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed, Update on Rumored WrestleMania Matches
Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania. WWE United States Champion Austin...
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Is Scorching In Fishnet Dress Photo Drop
Paige VanZant has worked hard to make a whole brand for herself, as she has become a huge name in general now. Her time in the UFC world has certainly helped open avenues for VanZant. She also loves flaunting herself, and it seems she did so once again recently. The...
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Edited Line Out Of Her WWE Raw XXX Promo
On Wednesday, Fox Sports released the latest episode of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," with this week's guest being current "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Satin asked her what changes she has to make to her character when switching from heel to babyface or vice versa, as she just returned as a babyface after leaving as a heel in an injury angle seven months earlier.
ComicBook
Watch: Cody Rhodes Rescues Child Who Wandered Onto the WWE Royal Rumble Entryway
Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble on Saturday night. And once the cameras stopped rolling, he showed that he's every bit the good guy he portrays on TV. A TikTok video from the show reveals a young fan somehow made it over the barricade of the long entrance walkway WWE set up inside the Alamodome. And before a referee of security could get to them, Rhodes gave them a hug and helped them back over the barricade.
Legendary former WWE wrestler has died
Legendary professional wrestler Lanny Poffo has died, according to reports. No cause of death has been reported. The death of Poffo, who is the brother of the “Macho Man” Randy Savage, was first reported by WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan. “With a very, very...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstar Was Almost Fired For Falling Asleep During Undertaker Spot
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans, and he became a living legend for it. His influence in the pro wrestling industry is unparalleled as well. That being said, it seems a former WWE Superstar was almost fired for falling asleep during a spot featuring The Undertaker.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Apologise For Being A Bully
A former WWE Hall Of Famer and Intercontinental Champion has admitted he was a bully to a fellow superstar, and hopes to get the opportunity to apologize to him in the future. Charles Wright wore plenty of hats during his time in WWE – and whilst he gained notoriety under the guises of Kama and Papa Shango, perhaps the most attention came from his time as the literal hat-wearing Godfather.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Felt ‘Dead Inside’ While Portraying Stardust Character In WWE
Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 was highly anticipated, and his entrance truly entranced fans. Almost a year later, Rhodes has now become one of the biggest stars in the entire company. That being said, Rhodes has no love for his Stardust character. In fact, Rhodes recalled feeling dead inside while portraying the character.
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After Not Being There For The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
The main event of the Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. A subsequent betrayal took place, but Jey Uso wanted no part in it. In fact, he was absent from Smackdown this week and now it seems he has reacted to his absence.
nodq.com
Update on Nia Jax following her return to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
As seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE, Nia Jax made her return to WWE after being gone from the company since November of 2021. During a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore, Nia Jax was asked if she had a “month” to prepare for the women’s Royal Rumble match. Nia replied with “no I did not” and added that her gear was “very quickly rushed” to be made in time for the event.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Issues Statement On Lanny Poffo’s Passing
On February 2, 2023, the pro wrestling world lost one of its icons. Jim Duggan took to social media to reveal that Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68. Poffo was the real-life younger brother of “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Hacksaw Jim Duggan did not...
Pro wrestler ‘Leaping’ Lanny Poffo, brother of ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, dead at 68
Lanny Poffo, a professional wrestler known as “Leaping Lanny” and “The Genius” and the brother of Randy “Macho Man” Savage, has died. He was 68.
bleedingcool.com
WWE SmackDown Preview Finds Roman Reigns on the Warpath Tonight
It's our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where we will hear from Roman Reigns after the demise of The Bloodline at Royal Rumble. The stunning ending of last Saturday's Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns victorious over challenger Kevin Owens, thus continuing his historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Tribal Chief, as during his post-match destruction of Owens, "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn found his soul and turned on Reigns, walloping him with a steel chair. Further complicating things for The Bloodline was Jey Uso seemingly taking Zayn's side and turning his back on his family. With The Bloodline entirely in disarray, how will Reigns respond on tonight's SmackDown?
Wrestle Zone
WWE SmackDown Results (2/3/23)
Check out last week’s coverage: WWE SmackDown Results (1/27/23) is. Kayla Braxton is in the parking lot as The Bloodline arrives. As she tries to get a word with Reigns, he ignores her. Paul Heyman tells Braxton they can’t confirm or deny Jey Usos’ place in the Bloodline at this time.
ringsidenews.com
Lanny Poffo Passes Away At 68-Years-Old
The pro wrestling world has already seen a lot of sad news in 2023 so far. Now, we have lost another member of the pro wrestling community. Lanny Poffo has passed away at 68-years-old. Hacksaw Jim Duggan broke the news via Facebook that Lanny Poffo has passed away. He did...
