ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kingwood.com

Riverwood Middle School s Zoey Gallegos Wins Contest

Riverwood Middle School’s Zoey Gallegos Wins Contest. Riverwood Middle School’s Zoey Gallegos wins School Specialty/Crayola Colors of the World Contest. Zoey Gallegos would always ask her mother as a child to buy her coloring books. She wanted to fuel her creative mind and start drawing. As Gallegos got...
HUMBLE, TX
coveringkaty.com

Taylor High School student wins Best Supporting Performer award

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Taylor High School theatre and choir student Eduardo Agnese is the winner of BroadwayWorld's Best Supporting Performer in a Musical award. BroadWorld is a theatre news website based in New York City. It covers Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theater productions. Agnese is being...
KATY, TX
houstonisd.org

HISD principal announcements for the 2023 spring semester

Below you’ll find updated principal announcements for HISD’s 274 campuses during the 2023 spring semester. A change in school leadership can occur for a variety of reasons, including promotions and transfers. Mandarin Immersion names Cindy Tiet as new principal. Cindy Tiet has been selected as the new principal...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

“WIN FOR ‘FOOSE”: Cy Ranch compelled by loss of a loved one

Cypress Ranch baseball and the Cypress community are reeling from the recent passing of 2022 Mustang alum and SFA Lumberjack Micah McAfoose. On January 20, McAfoose, 18, tragically passed away in a head-on collision with a semi-truck, in Corrigan, TX, while coming home from SFA for the weekend. The Cypress community and Cy Ranch baseball are heartbroken by the loss of the young man they have come to know, over the years.
HOUSTON, TX
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Complex in Conroe, Texas

CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. The project, which is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent to the 2,000-acre Grand Central Park master-planned community, is slated for a spring 2024 completion.
CONROE, TX
QSR magazine

The Crack Shack to Open in Katy, Texas

Nationally-acclaimed brand The Crack Shack is ready to hatch a brand-new coop in Katy for its Lone Star State debut!. On Feb. 10, the popular concept, known for its award-winning fried chicken, will celebrate its grand opening at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra Shopping Center. The festivities will include raffles for big prizes (including Zac Brown tickets), live music and gift bags for the first 300 guests! This prime spot is in perfect proximity to live music, farmers markets and other family-friendly outdoor events at The Central Park Green.
KATY, TX
houstoncitybook.com

A New ‘Hair Salon’ Opens Today at UH — and It’s Not What You Think

WHAT IS THE CONNECTION between Black hair and architecture? A new group exhibit titled Hair Salon, opening today UH, considers this question and provides some eye-opening answers in the form of art, design and architectural works, all inspired by the material properties and cultural and social history of Black hair.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston business owner helps families with light bills

HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Third location of Spanish Flowers open on Durham Drive

In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Facebook) In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston, according to an announcement from the eatery's Facebook page.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy