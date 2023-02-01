Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
kingwood.com
Riverwood Middle School s Zoey Gallegos Wins Contest
Riverwood Middle School’s Zoey Gallegos Wins Contest. Riverwood Middle School’s Zoey Gallegos wins School Specialty/Crayola Colors of the World Contest. Zoey Gallegos would always ask her mother as a child to buy her coloring books. She wanted to fuel her creative mind and start drawing. As Gallegos got...
coveringkaty.com
Taylor High School student wins Best Supporting Performer award
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Taylor High School theatre and choir student Eduardo Agnese is the winner of BroadwayWorld's Best Supporting Performer in a Musical award. BroadWorld is a theatre news website based in New York City. It covers Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theater productions. Agnese is being...
houstonisd.org
HISD principal announcements for the 2023 spring semester
Below you’ll find updated principal announcements for HISD’s 274 campuses during the 2023 spring semester. A change in school leadership can occur for a variety of reasons, including promotions and transfers. Mandarin Immersion names Cindy Tiet as new principal. Cindy Tiet has been selected as the new principal...
kurv.com
Teachers, Parents, Students Protest Possible State Takeover Of Houston ISD
The state’s proposed takeover of the Houston ISD is meeting some local pushback. Dozens of parents, teachers, and students held a news conference on Thursday expressing their opposition to the takeover. The Texas Education Agency first moved to take over the HISD school board in 2019 because of reported...
Galena Park ISD says stranger asked 7th grader if he wanted shoes after getting off school bus
The district said the student had just gotten off the bus when a man asked about his shoe size. When the boy declined his offer, the man reportedly got out and started approaching him.
Houston community members protest against HISD takeover
Houstonians gathered at the Hattie Mae Center to demonstrate against an HISD takeover on Thursday.
'It's heartbreaking': Spring Branch ISD bans book despite author saying he writes for humanity
Two dozen parents urged the district to keep the book on shelves without any restrictions and criticized a decision they believe is not what's best for students.
Click2Houston.com
“WIN FOR ‘FOOSE”: Cy Ranch compelled by loss of a loved one
Cypress Ranch baseball and the Cypress community are reeling from the recent passing of 2022 Mustang alum and SFA Lumberjack Micah McAfoose. On January 20, McAfoose, 18, tragically passed away in a head-on collision with a semi-truck, in Corrigan, TX, while coming home from SFA for the weekend. The Cypress community and Cy Ranch baseball are heartbroken by the loss of the young man they have come to know, over the years.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Complex in Conroe, Texas
CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. The project, which is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent to the 2,000-acre Grand Central Park master-planned community, is slated for a spring 2024 completion.
Deputy removed from Galena Park ISD after 'inappropriate communications' with student, Pct. 3 says
The deputy was removed from a campus in Galena Park ISD, where the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office has a contractual agreement to provide security throughout the district.
Adults, students involved in fights at Atascocita High School last week, principal says
HUMBLE, Texas — An adult and three students were charged in connection with a fight at a Houston-area high school last week. Another adult was issued a disorderly conduct citation, according to the school district. It happened at Atascocita High School last Friday. According to Humble Independent School District...
Former HISD elementary teacher under investigation after multiple allegations of molestation
The investigation wasn't done until after the teacher resigned in July 2022 after one student made an outcry that spurred additional allegations.
Houston football makes history with National Signing Day pickup
The Cougars landed a big-time recruit in Temple product Mikal Harrison-Pilot.
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor warns against "demonizing" transgender Texans, drag shows
HOUSTON - Seven years have come and gone since Annise Parker led the City of Houston as mayor. Elected to back-to-back terms, the Rice University graduate and longtime energy analyst shattered a formidable glass ceiling as the first openly LGBT person chosen by voters to run a major American city.
fox26houston.com
Exclusive Furniture giving 50 mattresses to victims of tornado in Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown
PASADENA, Texas - Exclusive Furniture is helping local storm victims impacted by the tornado last month. The company will be gifting 50 mattresses to those impacted by the tornado that roared across Pasadena, Deer Park and Baytown on Jan. 24. To apply, the company asks residents to submit a 60-second...
8 restaurants now open or coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia
Tatia and Doug George opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper). The Tomball and Magnolia area has seen several restaurants open in the last year and there are more to come. These listings are not comprehensive. B : Breakfast/brunch. H: Happy hour. K: Kids...
QSR magazine
The Crack Shack to Open in Katy, Texas
Nationally-acclaimed brand The Crack Shack is ready to hatch a brand-new coop in Katy for its Lone Star State debut!. On Feb. 10, the popular concept, known for its award-winning fried chicken, will celebrate its grand opening at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra Shopping Center. The festivities will include raffles for big prizes (including Zac Brown tickets), live music and gift bags for the first 300 guests! This prime spot is in perfect proximity to live music, farmers markets and other family-friendly outdoor events at The Central Park Green.
houstoncitybook.com
A New ‘Hair Salon’ Opens Today at UH — and It’s Not What You Think
WHAT IS THE CONNECTION between Black hair and architecture? A new group exhibit titled Hair Salon, opening today UH, considers this question and provides some eye-opening answers in the form of art, design and architectural works, all inspired by the material properties and cultural and social history of Black hair.
Houston business owner helps families with light bills
HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
Third location of Spanish Flowers open on Durham Drive
In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Facebook) In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston, according to an announcement from the eatery's Facebook page.
Comments / 0